'Budget not talk of the town in Ipswich': Miller unleashes

ROGUE MP Jo-Ann Miller has unleashed in parliament, targeting her own government over education, alleged council corruption, dumps and investment in infrastructure.

During her budget reply speech in parliament last night, the Bundamba MP congratulated her government on its commitment to fund 10 new learning spaces at Goodna State School, literacy lessons and the reintroduction of the waste levy.

But the congratulations were accompanied by scathing criticisms.

Ms Miller hit out at the re-announcement of new schools at Ripley, first announced when Rachel Nolan, who served between 2001 and 2011, was the MP for Ipswich.

"I have been in this place so long that I remember these schools being announced when Rachel Nolan was the MP for Ipswich," she told the parliament.

"Schools should be built on time and when they are announced they should be shovel ready.

"The education department has had many years to get this right."

Ms Miller then took aim at the council.

While congratulating the government on sticking to its election commitment to fund preschool literacy lessons, she said it would be difficult for children in her electorate - given the lack of books in the Redbank Plains Library.

"Redbank Plains Library has been gutted of library books to supply the new library at Springfield," Ms Miller, referencing a council decision to move 25,000 books to the new Springfield Central Library.

"It will be a remarkable feat to improve literacy in a library without many books.

"I hope that the decision of the council is reversed following the community getting behind a petition against this ludicrous decision of the council to strip books out of a library.

"This is indicative of a council under a cloud of investigation of serious misconduct and alleged corruption, serious mismanagement and systemic issues of incompetence and poor, but excessively expensive, governance.

"For too long Ipswich has been run by a council desperate to resolve its underlying financial issues by allowing rampant development without infrastructure to sustainably support it."

She again urged the Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to make his decision over whether or not he would dismiss the embattled council, listing many examples of the Victorian and New South Wales state governments taking similar action.

"This budget is not the talk of the town in Ipswich," Ms Miller said.

"They are not talking about this budget at all. It is the Ipswich City Council that they are talking about and its alleged corruption in every cafe; every bar; every TAB; every hairdresser; over the shopping trolley at Woolies, Coles, Aldi and IGA; over the water cooler; at the Scout hall; and in the dressing sheds at the Rugby League. The people of Ipswich have had enough.

"Inevitably, most conversations at the dinner table get around to it at some stage. It is a grave disappointment, and the people of Ipswich have an almost unspeakable anger. It is a despairingly gloomy feeling of embarrassment over a city which had pride and honour in its people and its institutions. The people of Ipswich have been deceived."

She mentioned the massive sign painted along the Cunningham Hwy which reads 'No superdumps for Ipswich', saying her constituents were sick of their suburbs being "dumping grounds".

Minister Hinchliffe has until June 21 to decide if all Ipswich councillors will be dismissed, following the issuing of a show cause notice in early May.

It comes after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation, which is ongoing, which lead to 15 people associated with the Ipswich City Council being charged with various offences from official corruption to fraud, perjury and money laundering.

All accused have denied the allegations and intend to fight them in court.