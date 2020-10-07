BUDGET: Ipswich ‘left behind’ on infrastructure spend

BLAIR MP Shayne Neumann believes Ipswich has been ignored in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s 2020 Budget with no money committed to much-needed infrastructure for the fastest growing area in Queensland.

Millions of Australians will benefit from tax cuts as the Federal Government released its economic recovery plan to get people back to work in the wake of COVID-19.

About $4 billion will go towards subsidies for businesses to bring on unemployed workers under the age of 35.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

The budget deficit has blown out to $213.7 billion and Australia’s debt has spiralled to a record level heading towards $1 trillion.

Mr Neumann said Ipswich had been “left behind” when it came to infrastructure funding in the Budget; millions have been earmarked for road upgrades but most of it is just being reannounced.

“I think we’ve been abandoned,” he said.

“There’s no funding for the continuation of the Ipswich Motorway; that $200 million in the Budget is the old money.

“We need that motorway done from the Oxley roundabout to what we used to call the Centenary interchange.

“There’s no funding for the business case for the Ipswich to Springfield rail line.

“Nothing, realistically, for the Cunningham Highway from Yamanto to Ebenezer Creek.

“Nothing for anything to do with the Norman Street Bridge. Nothing to do with matching funding with the council allocated for the North Ipswich Reserve (stadium).

“We’re still the only area where we’ve got a major RAAF base or military base where there’s no veterans’ recovery centre.”

Mr Neumann said tax cuts for low and middle income earners was a positive move, as was the continuation of programs to fund road and bridge upgrades and provide money to local councils.

But he was worried about what this Budget would mean for unemployed people over the age of 35 as well as the child care, university and aged care sectors.

Mr Neumann believed Scott Morrison’s government had missed an opportunity for serious reform during unprecedented times.

“There’s $1 trillion in debt but 928,000 people over the age of 35 on unemployment benefits who’ve been deliberately excluded,” he said.

“If you’re under 35 your employer can get a wage subsidy. If you’re over 35 you can’t.

“The average worker might get a $50 a fortnight tax cut but what about the JobKeeper payments that are being cut by $300 a fortnight?

“(John) Howard had a GST reform, (Paul) Keating had superannuation and (Bob) Hawke had Medicare.

“There’s heroic assumptions as to where the economy will go back to.

“It’s a Hail Mary.”

Senator Paul Scarr is based in Springfield.

LNP Senator Paul Scarr, who is based in Springfield, said the Budget would create jobs and rebuild the nation’s economy with $25 billion committed to direct COVID-19 response measures and $74 billion in new measures to create jobs.

He said taxpayers will get a tax cut backdated to July 1.

“This means more money in the pockets of local households to assist with the cost of living, but also to help generate economic activity and create jobs,” he said.

Mr Scarr said the JobMaker Hiring Credit will be payable immediately to employers who hire eligible employees.

Tax relief for businesses will allow “99 per cent” of businesses to deduct the full cost of depreciable assets in the year they are installed, Mr Scarr said.

This will allow companies with a turnover of up to $5 billion to offset losses against previous profits on which tax has been paid to generate a refund.

“We are also further assisting first home buyers and the construction sector by extending the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme to another 10,000 places and providing an additional $1 billion of low cost finance to support the construction of affordable housing,” he said.

“We will also simplify access to credit for households and small businesses.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.