Budget: Council to protect green spaces with $1.3M spend

Ipswich City Council will spend $1.3 million on conservation estates across Ipswich under the 2021-22 budget.

In little more than 24 hours Ipswich City Council will reveal its plans for the 2021-22 budget.

While many anticipate a significant cash injection into local roads, waste management and rates, it appears the city’s green spaces also stand to benefit.

Ipswich City Council this week revealed multiple conservative estates across the region would soon undergo significant rehabilitation works to the tune of almost $1.3 million.

A total $500,000 will be allocated to the Denmark Hill Conservation Reserve for much-needed upgrades to its recreational area.

Works will include new shelters, pathways, nature-based play space and landscaping.

Meanwhile, upgrades to the visitor hut at Hardings Paddock, as well as landscaping to the new KupMurri and signage for its horse trailhead were allocated $418,000.

Ipswich City Council will meet on Thursday to reveal how it plans to spend the 2021-22 budget.

A total $40,000 will cover the costs of new signage and trail head track works at Flinders Goolman Conservation Estate, while Mount Grandchester Conservation Estate track works will receive a $80,000 injection.

The popular Spring Mountain Conservation Estate at White Rock will also undergo about $200,000 in upgrades to its boardwalk and lookout, signage, fences as well as trail works and bouldering.

Council also revealed its plans for a levy hike to its Enviroplan Program.

The levy will increase from $46 to $51 annually, delivering an additional $340,000 to local environmental assets every year.

The program, established in 1996, supports the identification, protection and maintenance of ecosystems and natural environments.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the latest developments would ensure a sustainable future and environment for years to come.

“As council was undertaking community consultation for its new iFuture plan, the importance of being natural and sustainable came through loud and clear,” she said.

A hiker enjoys Hardings Paddock which is set to undergo upgrades.

Cr Harding said council was serious about protecting local green spaces.

“This council has shown it has strong environmental credentials and is spending today to make a better future for Ipswich,” she said.

“We are doing everything within our power to make this city green and environmentally friendly.

“You will see from our Budget commitment for 2021-22, we are spending money to protect our natural spaces and places.”

Cr Harding said the efforts would benefit local bushwalkers, hikers, trail-runners, horse and bike riders who frequent the green spaces.

“As well as being a beautiful part of the city, visitors to these estates come to Ipswich, often stay overnight, and spend money in the region,” she said.

“This investment is good for our community, environment and for businesses.

“It means we must maintain the high quality of our conservation estates and ensure they are talked about, recommended and visited by people from southeast Queensland, interstate and overseas.”

