Ipswich City Council meeting held on Wednesday. Cr Marnie Doyle.
BUDGET BREAKDOWN: How the money will be spent

Lachlan Mcivor
1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
IPSWICH City Council will spend $232 million on capital works and infrastructure but mayor Teresa Harding admitted it wouldn’t be on “sexy” projects.

Rather, the $603.4 million 2020-21 budget handed down yesterday will invest in projects to boost a struggling local economy.

“For the first time ever, this council has developed a three year capital works budget,” Cr Harding said.

“The projects we’ll deliver will be simultaneously good for the community and good for local jobs.”

Of that capital works budget, $26 million will be spent on road maintenance and rehabilitation.

That will go towards filling more than 5000 potholes, repairing and resurfacing a network of more than 1,500km of sealed roads and about 260km of gravel road maintenance, as well as maintaining 26,000 street lights.

First Ipswich City Council meeting of 2020. Picture: Cordell Richardson
About $13 million will be invested into strategic transport infrastructure.

This includes major projects like the duplication of Springfield Parkway and Springfield-Greenbank Arterial from Centenary Hwy to Eden Station Drive and the construction of Marsden Parade realignment to link with Gordon St.

Other projects include the detailed design of a major capacity and safety upgrade of Redbank Plains Road between Keidges Rd and Kruger Parade and building traffic signals and stormwater drainage upgrades at the Robertson Road and Grange Road intersection.

Cr Harding urged the State and Federal Governments to provide funding for the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central public transport corridor and a second bridge crossing for the Ipswich CBD.

Ipswich City Council meeting held on Wednesday. Cr Andrew Fechner.
“Our projected population growth is 4.6 per cent and is the fastest rate in Queensland. While Queensland’s population growth is 1.6 per cent and Australia is 1 per cent,” she said.

“We will be taking every opportunity to advocate to both levels of government to ensure Ipswich starts to receive our fair share of funding.

“While we can’t deliver everything to everyone, this budget will deliver hundreds and hundreds of kilometres of road construction and sealing, footpaths and bikeways, kerb and channel; the upkeep of parks and reserves; and waste collection; all of which ensures the region moves along smoothly and efficiently week after week, month after month.”

Here’s where the money is being spent:

  • Nicholas Street – Ipswich Central Redevelopment: $124 million
  • Asset rehabilitation: $39.5 million
  • Parks, sport and environment: $14.9 million
  • Strategic transport projects: $13 million
  • Road maintenance:$4.3 million
  • Gravel, pavement and traffic signs: $3.5 million
  • Denmark Hill improvement works: $1.3 million
  • COVID-19 relief and recovery packages: $850,000
  • Small creek naturalisation $1.5 million
  • Finalise Marsden Parade realignment: $500,000
  • Library services: $1 million
  • Kerb and channel rehab: $2.6 million
  • Bridge, culvert and drainage: $5.4 million
  • Community safety and innovation: $2.6 million
  • Redbank Plains Road upgrade stages 3 and 4: $2.8 million
  • iGo Active Transport Plan: $1.8 million
  • Lions stadium: $10.6 million
  • Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial: $5.9 million
