BUDGET BACKLASH: 'Raising uni fees just insane'

MEGAN Collis says she is not a typical student, but the battles she faces and will continue to face are very typical of life for those studying to secure a better future.

Ms Collis is 44 and is on a disability pension, so at $1000 a fortnight she receives more than most students.

She says she is one of the lucky ones, while being highly critical of a Federal Budget that has increased student fees by $2000 to $3600 for a four-year degree.

The other hit to students is that they will now begin repaying HELP loans once their salary reaches $42,000 rather than $55,000.

"It is as though they have hit out at an easy target that can't fight back...until the next election,” Ms Collis said of the Federal Government squeeze on students.

Ms Collis said the Federal Budget measures were "very unfair”.

"Fees are already very expensive so we come out of it with a heavier debt over our heads,” she said.

"Raising the fees is just insane.

"With regard to paying the loan back earlier, it will depend on what the increments are.

"Spread out over a long period of time it may not be so bad but if it is a higher hit at a lower rate, and $42,000 is pretty low, they are going to be scooping up part-time workers who may already be struggling.

"They may end up going around in circles financially.”

Ms Collis said she was fortunate to have a great relationship with her landlady at Basin Pocket who kept her rent lower than market rate.

"But if I had to leave that house... I would be severely struggling,” she said.

"A lot of younger students get knocked back for houses again and again, until they get their first house and show they can be responsible.”

When asked if she had considered home ownership, Ms Collis said "forget it”.

"I can't ever see it in my lifetime, and I am 44,” she said.

"I don't know how the young ones do it. They have to stay at home and save an insane amount just to get in.”

Ms Collis is a good budgeter.

She pays $440 in rent a fortnight, but said it could easily be $560 if not for her landlady.

At the end of a fortnight, after all the living expenses and technology needed as a student, she is left with $20 or $40 to spend on herself.

"Most fortnights you go right down the wire,” she said.

"I live a very simple life.”

Ms Collis is studying a graduate diploma in drug and alcohol counselling.

She had a wry response to the impact of the Federal Budget, which will also clamp down harder on welfare recipients, on those already doing it tough.

"I think this Federal Budget might provide me with some work from some very sad people,” she said.