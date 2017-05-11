25°
News

BUDGET BACKLASH: 'Raising uni fees just insane'

Joel Gould
| 11th May 2017 10:00 AM
SPEAKING UP: Student Megan Collis.
SPEAKING UP: Student Megan Collis. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEGAN Collis says she is not a typical student, but the battles she faces and will continue to face are very typical of life for those studying to secure a better future.

Ms Collis is 44 and is on a disability pension, so at $1000 a fortnight she receives more than most students.

She says she is one of the lucky ones, while being highly critical of a Federal Budget that has increased student fees by $2000 to $3600 for a four-year degree.

The other hit to students is that they will now begin repaying HELP loans once their salary reaches $42,000 rather than $55,000.

"It is as though they have hit out at an easy target that can't fight back...until the next election,” Ms Collis said of the Federal Government squeeze on students.

Ms Collis said the Federal Budget measures were "very unfair”.

"Fees are already very expensive so we come out of it with a heavier debt over our heads,” she said.

"Raising the fees is just insane.

"With regard to paying the loan back earlier, it will depend on what the increments are.

"Spread out over a long period of time it may not be so bad but if it is a higher hit at a lower rate, and $42,000 is pretty low, they are going to be scooping up part-time workers who may already be struggling.

"They may end up going around in circles financially.”

Ms Collis said she was fortunate to have a great relationship with her landlady at Basin Pocket who kept her rent lower than market rate.

"But if I had to leave that house... I would be severely struggling,” she said.

"A lot of younger students get knocked back for houses again and again, until they get their first house and show they can be responsible.”

When asked if she had considered home ownership, Ms Collis said "forget it”.

"I can't ever see it in my lifetime, and I am 44,” she said.

"I don't know how the young ones do it. They have to stay at home and save an insane amount just to get in.”

Ms Collis is a good budgeter.

She pays $440 in rent a fortnight, but said it could easily be $560 if not for her landlady.

At the end of a fortnight, after all the living expenses and technology needed as a student, she is left with $20 or $40 to spend on herself.

"Most fortnights you go right down the wire,” she said.

"I live a very simple life.”

Ms Collis is studying a graduate diploma in drug and alcohol counselling.

She had a wry response to the impact of the Federal Budget, which will also clamp down harder on welfare recipients, on those already doing it tough.

"I think this Federal Budget might provide me with some work from some very sad people,” she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Gay apology too late for distraught Ipswich mother

Gay apology too late for distraught Ipswich mother

PREMIER will apologise to men jailed for being gay today

Goodna man killed in horrific head-on with truck

The fatal crash occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway, south of Esk.

Police investigating fatal crash

$1.6M for intersection responsible for peak-hour 'bedlam'

The plan for the Pine and Lowry Street intersection upgrade in North Ipswich.

Big changes are in store for another crossroads north of the CBD

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Local Partners

Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

Compassionate Friends do Ipswich proud with their love and care

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

CHICK MAGNET: The Ipswich Festival Honk car show was a proud moment for Keith Chicken of Raceview, pictured with his Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firebird a lot to crow about

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

A DEVASTATED wife on Channel Nine series The Last Resort has shared the text message she sent her husband’s mistress after she found out about their affair.

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

Inner City Home or Business?

44 Roderick Street, Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $499,000

How would you use this home? Do you choose to occupy this gorgeous three bedroom inner city character home that has all the trademark charm of a home built in...

LOWOOD FAMILY LIVING AT ITS FINEST!

45 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is the complete package for either families or investors looking for a super low maintenance, feature packed and beautiful...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

PRICE REDUCED TO SELL- MOTIVATED VENDOR!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 PRICED TO SELL...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

Potential to Expand your portfolio

2 John Street, Redbank 4301

House 3 2 4 $275,000

The area of Redbank is expanding into a small town investment location as its position is in the centre of Brisbane and Ipswich + Springfield City...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction 27/5/17

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

Quirky old buildings offered up for new businesses

Church on East St

Fancy running your business out of church?

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!