22°
Business

Budget 2017: Your five-minute guide

Tim McIntyre | 9th May 2017 7:42 PM Updated: 10th May 2017 9:36 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEDERAL Treasurer Scott Morrison has handed down his second Budget, but how will it affect you?

Our five-minute guide gives you an overview of all you need to know.

THE ECONOMY

  • The 2017-18 budget deficit is $29.4 billion, forecast to drop to $21.4 billion in 2018-19, and then $2.5 billion in 2019-20, with expectation of a return to surplus of $7.4b by 20-21
  • Unemployment is now expected to have peaked at the current rate of 5.75 per cent and will fall to 5.5 per cent in 2018-19, then to 5.25 per cent in 2020-21
  • Inflation at 2 per cent this year and rising to 2.25 per cent next year, then 2.5 per cent in 2019-20 and through to 2020-21.
  • Total revenue $444.4 billion, up from $412.1 billion in 2016-17 and estimated to reach $476.1 billion in 2018-19
  • Real GDP of 2.75 per cent, expected to rise to 3 per cent in 2018-19, where it will remain through to 2020-21.
  • Net debt to peak at 19.8 per cent of GDP in 2018-19, falling to 8.5 per cent in 2027-28

LATEST BUDGET COVERAGE

 

 

HOUSING/SUPERANNUATION

  • First-home buyers to salary-sacrifice into their superannuation, taxed at a lower margin, to save for a home deposit
  • Can contribute a total of $30,000 into their super, on top of compulsory contributions, or $15,000 per year.
  • Retired couples who downsize will be able to put $300,000 each into their superannuation, from the proceeds of their home sale.
  • A tax of $5000 per annum to be imposed on foreign investors who leave their properties vacant for six months or more for the year.

HEALTH

  • Medicare rebates will rise from 2018 by around 50 cents.
  • Price of some medicines will fall
  • $300 worth of extra dental care for children every two years
  • Mental health funding for telehealth consultations, suicide prevention and research
  • Families who refuse to vaccinate children will lose $28 a fortnight in family tax benefits.

NDIS

  • The government will fully fund the NDIS by raising the Medicare levy by 0.5 per cent, it will introduce a new system to check the quality of care providers.
  • A program to help train the extra 60,000 NDIS care workers needed has been funded in the budget.
  • The government will also set up a program to find jobs for people with a disability.
  • Thousands of Australians who have disabilities but won't qualify for the NDIS will get funding for community based mental health programs.

EDUCATION

  • University graduates to pay back student loans from a starting salary of $42,000 a year, down from $55,000
  • Higher education fee contributions to be increased by 7.5 per cent, phased in over four years, from 2018
  • $18.6-billion in extra funding for children in all schools over the next 10 years.
  • meet 20 per cent of needs-based funding for students in public schools and 80 per cent for students in non-government schools.
  • funding for each student across all sectors to grow by 4.1 per cent per annum on average.

WELFARE

  • New Jobseeker Payment, which will consolidate seven existing income support payments
  • $263 million allocated over four years to expand ParentsNext services, supporting parents of young children
  • New measures, including a drug testing trial among 5000 welfare receiptients and a crackdown those collecting multiple payments, to ensure benefiaries fulfil job seeking obligations.

INFRASTRUCTURE

  • $75 billion in infrastructure funding from 2017-18 to 2026-27
  • Up to $5.3 billion committed for the Badgerys Creek Airport, commencing works in 2018.
  • Government to deliver inland rail connecting Brisbane with Melbourne, using an $8.4-billion equity investment in the Australian Rail Track corporation and a public-private partnership.
  • $1 billion infrastructure package for Victoria
  • $1.6 billion for new Western Australian projects

DEFENCE

  • More than $400 million combined in new funding for ASIS and the Australian Federal Police specifically to fight the rising threat of terrorism.
  • Budget recommits troops for a further three years to overseas operations, notably the Middle East and the fight against Islamic State
  • Various ADF bases to get upgrades and facelifts to cater for new hardware
  • Military to play a $35 million role in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

TAX

  • Medicare Levy low income threshhold will increase so low income tax payers such as singles, seniors and pensioners will continue being exempt from paying the levy.
  • Singles threshold to be increased to $21,655; families to $36,541 plus $3356 for every independent child
  • Property investors no longer allowed to travcel deductions to visit rental properties. Depreciation deductions to be limited.
  • Investment in new and existing affordable rental housing by increasing the capital gains tax (CGT) discount from 50 per cent to 60 per cent.

TOURISM

  • Tourism Australia to have budget cut from $160 million to $148 million
  • Extra $410 million in revenue flagged from linking visa application charges to annual CPI increases.
  • Government to invest $185.4 million over four years from 2017-18 in significant reforms to Australia's visa processing arrangements

SEXUAL ABUSE

  • $33.4mm to establish a redress scheme for survivors of institutional child sex abuse
  • Once scheme is live on July 1, 2018, survivors can claim up to $150,000 in compensation for abuse
  • Will help 3000 victims who suffered abuse at hands of Commonwealth agencies. including Defence, Immigration and indigenous Affairs

PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

  • Changes to the PPL scheme will be scrapped under a $17b saving for unlegislated policies, aka "zombie measures"
  • Will mean 72,000 people won't see a scaling back of payments and 7000 people who were due to have entire payment cut will now not suffer that fate.

HOMELESSNESS

  • $381 million funding for homelessness services through to 2019-20, which is a major commitment to the sector as homelessness continues to rise.
  • For the first time, states will now face sanctions from the Commonwealth if they don't meet agreed homelessness targets.

BANKS

  • Government to introduce levy on major banks with liabilities greater than $100 billion, raising $6.2 billion over four years.

FOREIGN AID

  • Diplomats posted overseas to lose some of their salaries with a streamlining of allowances to save the government $37 million

SIN TAXES

  • Cost of roll-your-own cigarettes and cigars to increase
  • Will be taxed the same excise rate as manufactured cigarettes

ABS CUTS

  • Government to strip $217 million and 408 staff from the Australian Bureau of Statistics over the next year.
News Corp Australia

Topics:  budget editors picks federal budget 2017 scott morrison

Why you should dig deep for those in need.

Why you should dig deep for those in need.

Support Red Shield Appeal at Bunnings Springfield Central

Why Springfield parents are rejoicing

Family carrying shopping bags in mall

Mini Minders child minding service now open

Budget 2017: Your five-minute guide

Housing generic.

Here's your five-minute guide to the 2017 Federal Budget.

Suffering in silence: Nurse labels Ipswich workplace 'toxic'

TOUGH TIMES: An Ipswich nurse has exposed issues between staff, alleging a culture of extreme bullying and intimidation within the mental health unit at Ipswich Hospital.

West Moreton confirms 5 bullying complaints lodged since September

Local Partners

Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

Compassionate Friends do Ipswich proud with their love and care

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

CHICK MAGNET: The Ipswich Festival Honk car show was a proud moment for Keith Chicken of Raceview, pictured with his Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firebird a lot to crow about

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley.

Brisbane musician on his latest single and plans for 2017

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

EXCEPTIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY - WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR (ZONED RM01)

10 Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Town House 15 10 5 $449,000

The unique property you’ve been waiting for. Located in one of Booval’s most sought after streets, this is an exciting opportunity for the astute buyer to acquire...

BEAUTIFUL HOME OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

31 Clarendon Road, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $299,000

EXCEPTIONAL POSITION with stunning views over local golf course and surrounding rural area SUPERIOR DESIGN with generous floor plan and quality features CLOSE TO...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY UNIT – OVERLOOKING GOLF COURSE

57/302 College Road, Karana Downs 4306

House 3 2 2 $339,000

ENJOY LIFE “ON PAR” WITH UNINHIBITED VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE RESPECTED KARANA DOWNS GOLF COURSE COMBINED WITH THE PRIVILEGES OF A LOW MAINTENANCE PRIVATE...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

9 Acres, Just 20 Minutes From Toowoomba.

7 Linthorpe Valley Road, Linthorpe 4356

Rural 0 0 AUCTION 23/6/17

9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $425,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!