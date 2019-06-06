Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
News

Buderim man not heard from since February

6th Jun 2019 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 54-year-old man reported missing from Buderim.

Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police hold concerns for Mark's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote this reference number: QP1900329736

More Stories

buderim editors picks missing man queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    JOY RIDE OVER: Young P-plater hoons in front of cops

    premium_icon JOY RIDE OVER: Young P-plater hoons in front of cops

    Crime Police hit the brakes, fearful of a collision with the young driver.

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    NOT OKAY: Cops intervene to stop elder abuse

    premium_icon NOT OKAY: Cops intervene to stop elder abuse

    News The seminar will discuss what is elder abuse and how to get help.

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Court delivers verdict in Andrew Antoniolli fraud trial

    premium_icon Court delivers verdict in Andrew Antoniolli fraud trial

    Crime The verdict was handed down today in Ipswich Magistrates Court

    The ugly truth about dating apps that only women see

    premium_icon The ugly truth about dating apps that only women see

    Opinion Online dating is fraught but tech companies could keep women safe