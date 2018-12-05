Budding chefs wow judges at national cooking competition

MASTER CHEFS: Redbank Plains State High School are the national winner of the McCormic Flavour Forecast 2018 Recipe Challenge.

MASTER CHEFS: Redbank Plains State High School are the national winner of the McCormic Flavour Forecast 2018 Recipe Challenge. Cordell Richardson

CULINARY geniuses from one Ipswich school have been named as the winners in a national cooking competition after impressing the judges with their flavours.

A number of Year 9 and 10 students from Redbank Plains State High School were declared the national winner of the McCormick Flavour Forecast 2018 Recipe Challenge.

Now in its sixth year, the challenge gives budding chefs the opportunity to experiment with flavour combinations that produce tasty meals.

Using a given set of ingredients, plus added ingredients of their choice, students were to design, cook and present three dishes that reflected the flavour forecast themes.

This year's flavour themes were Berbere Spice Blend from East Africa and Furikake Seasoning from Japan.

Japanese Izakaya Eats - one of the winning entries from Redbank Plains SHS. Contributed

The school's winning dishes were:

A Bite of East Africa: Ethiopian Berbere Spiced chicken with grilled vegetables, quinoa pilaf and East African chapatti crisps.

Handheld Fusion: Charcoal marbled Brioche burger with Mughlai Shammi Kabab, Indian mayonnaise, cucumber, mango chutney raita and beetroot, as well as tumeric pickled onion slices.

Japanese Izakaya Eats: Kimchi, mushroom and beef money bags, salmon umbeboshi and bonito stuffed onigiri with chilli Furikake seasoning, pickled carrots and daikon topped with Miso grilled eggplant, edamame and fried ginger. The dipping sauce included garlic, soy and chilli sauce.

McCormick Foods Australia marketing manager Megan Brabant said the judges were very impressed with the calibre of entries.

"Your dishes were spot on," she said to the winning school at their morning assembly.

"They were some of the most beautiful dishes the judges had seen.

"The judges couldn't stop eating them."

For coming in first place, the school won a cookware voucher, a Tupperware pack, as well as spices and herbs to stock their school kitchens.