Budding astronomer reaches for the stars

HIGH school student Madeline Higgins was over the moon to learn about the mysteries of space during her visit to the University of Southern Queensland's (USQ) Ipswich campus last week.

She has a keen interest in astronomy and USQ's Year 9-10 Careers Day gave her a clearer understanding into what she can do to start preparing for a career in space science.

The St Augustine's College Year 10 student said she enjoyed listening to USQ PhD student and astronomer Jake Clark and hearing about the University's current work on a NASA space mission.

USQ's Dr Daryl Sparkes speaks with Staines Memorial College students Hannah Wimpenny and Alapati Lealaogata. USQ Photography, Katie Finn

"Since I was young, I have been interested in learning about the planets, stars and have wanted to work with NASA,” Miss Higgins said.

"I really enjoyed the astronomy session because I got learn about exoplanets and how they are discovered.

"It also gave me an insight into what a career in astrophysics and space science is like, and a taste of what I might be doing if I come to university.”

Miss Higgins was among 250 students to attend the event, which gave participants an insight into the wide range of career and study options open to them as they prepare to choose their subjects for senior high school.

Staines Memorial College students Luis-Alberto Barrientos and John Ferreira De Lima participated in the Sport and Exercise session. USQ Photography, Katie Finn

Based on their interests and future career aspirations, the students were able to explore post-school options and career pathways through a range of interactive sessions and activities.

Students also had the chance to speak with USQ academics, hear from current students about their post-school experiences, and meet representatives from TAFE Queensland and the Australian Defence Force.

Staines Memorial College Year 10 student Alapati Lealaogata is contemplating a career in Information Technology (IT).

"I enjoy analysing data so the sessions really opened my eyes to studying IT at university, and what other career options there are,” he said.

Schools in attendance included Redbank Plains State High School; Springfield Central SHS; St Augustine's College; Staines Memorial College; and Woodcrest State College.