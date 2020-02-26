Budding actors bring Disney classic to life

Miranda Brown stars as Ariel in Fusion Arts Inc upcoming production of The Little Mermaid Jr.

Miranda Brown stars as Ariel in Fusion Arts Inc upcoming production of The Little Mermaid Jr.

JUGGLING school, choir practice, dance lessons and theatre rehearsals is no easy feat, but Miranda Brown makes it look easy.

The 12-year-old spends most days after school rushing to different practise sessions before she heads home to do her homework.

Since the beginning of the year Miranda has been hard at work learning her lines for the upcoming production of The Little Mermaid Jr, where she stars as Ariel.

Along with her friends from Fusions Arts Inc, Miranda will delight audiences with seven shows at the Ipswich’s Studio 188 in the April school holidays.

It’s a good thing the budding actor doesn’t get stage fright.

“I don’t get too nervous because I like to entertain people,” she said.

The Little Mermaid Jr follows the story of the young daughter of King Triton who is fascinated with life on land. After she falls in love with a human prince, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula the sea witch to trade her beautiful singing voice for legs.

“My favourite part of the show would be the song Part of Your World, because I really like it when I stand there and sing to everyone,” Miranda said.

Fusion Arts Inc musical director Krystel Wilson said rehearsals with the young cast were coming along well.

“All the kids are doing really well. We have a choreographer who is coming in and teaching all the kids, so we are getting the most out of our rehearsals,” she said.

“We have about 40 kids in the show, so I am really proud of all the work they have been putting in.”

Fans of The Little Mermaid can relive all their favourite songs from the movies, as well some new additions, when the show takes to the stage at the Studio 188 for multiple shows from Tuesday, April 7 to Thursday, April 9.

Log onto www.studio188.com.au for show times and to book.