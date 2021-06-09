Menu
AFL Rd 12 - Adelaide v Collingwood
Buckley’s Magpie bombshell

9th Jun 2021 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has delivered a Wednesday bombshell and is poised to step down as coach.

Buckley is midway through his 10th season at the helm of the Magpies and it’s understood he was expected to tell the football department and players of his decision on Wednesday morning.

The Magpies great was out of contract at the end of this season and there has been months of speculation about his position after several poor performances in 2021.

It was reported that Buckley would finish up after coaching the club against Melbourne on Queen’s Birthday in Sydney, but that has not been confirmed.

MORE TO COME ....

