Bucking Ipswich trend

VICTORIOUS: The Last Road ridden by Carly Frater-Hill won the Masters Of Mowing Maiden Handicap at the Ipswich Racetrack on Friday. Rob Williams

IT was a day for favourite backers at the latest Ipswich race meeting, except for The Last Road that is.

Trained by Tony Nutley and ridden by apprentice Carly Frater-Hill, The Last Road surprised by collecting her maiden win at her 18th career start.

Unwanted at $17 in the betting, the six-year-old mare repaid the patience of connections with a strong win.

Winning double

THE highly impressive Emerald Kingdom gave apprentice Adin Thompson a winning double at Ipswich on Friday after he earlier won aboard Excelebrazione for Peter and Will Hulbert.

The Anderson Heathcote Racing trained Emerald Kingdom was far too good for his rivals, leading all of the way with an ever increasing margin.

The five-length margin at the end was after being eased down near the line, and was his second career win from just seven starts.

It was easy to see why race caller David Fowler gave out Emerald Kingdom as a special following the easy win.

Fowler had a good day picking more than half the winners on the card.

The Chris Anderson/Robert Heathcote stable then won the last of the day with the Jim Orman ridden Penasquito to collect a winning double and to make it three for the season.

This tally is the third highest on the current ladder although it is still six short of Tony Gollan who collected another winner with Rock 'n' Sol on Friday.

Jim Byrne rode that winner for the Gollan stable as well as collecting another later on with Storm Harbour for Tim Hurley.

Byrne stormed to 12 wins after two months of the new season as he shoots for a ninth senior premiership at Ipswich.

Premiers recognised

ON Sunday night at the Queensland Racing Awards night, all three premiers at Ipswich for the recently completed season were named as Queensland Metropolitan award winners.

Trainer Tony Gollan, recently retired jockey Jeff Lloyd, and apprentice jockey Baylee Nothdurft were all recognised at the top of their fields.

An intriguing inductee to the Hall Of Fame was also Bore Head who dead-heated with Isaacson to win the 1964 Ipswich Cup, before also winning major southern races including the Caulfield Cup and Australian Cup.

Favourites dominate

THE two-state double of Group 1 races went to favourites on the weekend as Caulfield and Randwick played a role in the build up to major Spring riches.

In Melbourne, progressive galloper Begood Toya Mother collected his first career Group 1 in the Sir Rupert Clarke and in Sydney Avilius won the Colgate Optic George Main to bring his Group 1 tally to three wins, all in Sydney.

This week is the Moir at Moonee Valley on Friday night and the Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Sunday either side of the AFL grand final.

In Sydney, the Epsom, Metropolitan, and Flight Stakes make up a Group 1 trifecta.

The Sydney Carnival is completed with the Everest on October 19 at Randwick.

In Melbourne, the carnival is rounded out with eight Group 1 races at Flemington during Cup week which ends on November 9.