Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast may be in for lengthy waits after a crash at Beerburrum
Motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast may be in for lengthy waits after a crash at Beerburrum Stuart Cumming
Breaking

Bruce Hwy traffic crawling after three-car nose-to-tail

Matty Holdsworth
by
30th Jun 2019 11:34 AM

THE Bruce Highway has come to a crawl for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.

Paramedics are on scene for a three-vehicle crash as of 11.02am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said no serious injuries had been reported from the nose-to-tail crash.

Queensland Traffic reports one vehicle blocking the right hand lane northbound towards Caloundra.

Lengthy delays are expected with lanes reduced, with at least 15-20 minute delays expected already and that was set to increase as traffic built up.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

More Stories

bruce highway crash queensland ambuiance service roads sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    premium_icon Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    Soccer DESCRIBING himself as "Ipswich through and through'', Joe Fenech wants to use his Knights position to benefit the region as a whole.

    MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    premium_icon MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    Politics How much the politicians spent in three months might surprise

    Ipswich employer's different take on hiring pays off

    Ipswich employer's different take on hiring pays off

    News New number 1 employee Lexie shows style in career makeover

    Hammer time at IGGS

    premium_icon Hammer time at IGGS

    News Athletes deliver flag to school