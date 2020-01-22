Bubs welcomed to community with traditional ceremony

Maurice and Tamara Woodley with grandson Kylan Rowland, 7 weeks, at the Welcome Baby to Community ceremony. Picture: Cordell Richardson

TRADITIONAL Elders welcomed 38 babies to the Ipswich community with a traditional smoking ceremony this week.

About 100 people, mainly made up of parents and extended family, attended the event, which included traditional dance and the presentation of gifts.

West Moreton Health chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said it was the second time the Welcome Baby to Community ceremony has been held.

"We began a new tradition at West Moreton Health last year, to welcome Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander babies who were born in our community," she said.

"(It's) a very special occasion where Traditional Elders welcomed each and every child and family at the Yarning Circle in Ipswich Hospital.

"It's a moving event and goes towards our Closing the Gap initiatives."

The West Moreton Health strategic plan identifies closing the gap in life expectancy between indigenous community members and the rest of the community as a priority.

The traditional ceremony is used as a way for all members of the community to become more comfortable in engaging with the local health service.

The next ceremony will be held in mid-year, with plans to hold one every six months.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been holding Welcome Baby to Country ceremonies for thousands of years to acknowledge an infant's connection to the lands on which they are born.