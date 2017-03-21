Major event postponed due to heavy rain

DUE TO the very wet weather conditions at present and the forecast for further rain this week, the Bubbles on the Lake event scheduled for this Saturday has been moved to Saturday, April 22.

The event, which was to be held in conjunction with the launch of Springfield's newest park, the Terry and Frances Slaughter Park, will feature over a thousand inflatable bubbles on the lake, along with circus artists and other performances curated by QPAC's Out of the Box Festival.

The decision to postpone the Bubbles on the Lake event was made in the interest of public safety, with the new date commencing at the same time of 6:30pm.