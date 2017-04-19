Postponed event to go ahead this weekend

The free Bubbles on the Lake event will go ahead this Saturday.

IT WILL be bubbles, bubbles, bubbles at Springfield Lakes this weekend with the official launch of the Terry & Frances Slaughter Park on Saturday.

Originally scheduled for last month, the launch was postponed due to heavy rain in the lead up to Cyclone Debbie.

The free event curated by QPAC's Out of the Box Festival will feature bubbles in all their glory, with over a thousand inflatable bubbles to be placed on the lake and around the park.

The perfect family outing, Bubbles on The Lake will also feature circus artists performing aerials, acrobatics and contortion as well as stilt walkers and musical performers.

The kids can also try out the new nautical inspired playground which features a large ship with climbing crows nest and look out deck, jungle swing rope, a toddler swing, walking tight-rope and slide.

Bubbles on the Lake will be held at Terry & Frances Slaughter Park, The Peninsula, Santorini Way, Springfield Lakes from 6:30pm.

This is an alcohol and pet-free event.