Bubble fatigue decimates touring squad

Bubble fatigue has hit Australia’s T20 World Cup plans with seven players, including Pat Cummins and David Warner, opting out of the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Marcus Stoinis were the other stars who requested not to be considered for the white-ball tours next month, citing “various reasons’’.

Superstar batsman Steve Smith was unavailable due to an elbow injury.

The tours will include 10 T20 games, seen as crucial in the build-up to November’s World Cup.

The original touring party was expanded to 18 men, including T20 journeyman Dan Christian, Ben McDermott and debutant fast bowler Wes Agar, who will tour with his brother Ashton.



Cummins, Warner, Maxwell and Stoinis were among those forced to flee Covid-ravaged India when the Indian Premier League was suspended.

They travelled to the Maldives, where they spent 10 days, before having to serve another 14 days quarantine on their arrival back in Australia.

“We are naturally disappointed not to have all players available for the Australian team at this time; however, the NSP (national selection panel) respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour,’’ selection boss Trevor Hohns said.

“International tours in the time of COVID-19 undoubtedly present many additional challenges for athletes. They also present opportunities for others and, in this case, the chance to push for selection in the Australian men’s T20 World Cup squad later this year and beyond.

“This is a great chance for these players to make a case for the World Cup, and all are considered very real prospects of making that tournament by performing well across these tours.”

Cricket Australia head of sports science Alex Kountouris said player welfare was the priority.

“The pandemic is now into its second year and that has meant athletes and staff, particularly those who participate internationally, have spent lengthy periods in biosecure hubs, where freedom of movement is restricted, and hard quarantine,” he said.

“CA has maintained from the start of the pandemic that we would support players or staff members through the additional demands placed upon them by hubs and quarantine.

“We look forward to a time when hubs and quarantines are things of the past, but for now we will continue to manage the situation as best we can with the wellbeing of our people at the forefront of our decision-making.”

The National Selection panel has named the 18-player squad for the Qantas Australian men's white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.



The Australians will fly to the West Indies on June 28, meaning the IPL contingent will have less than a month at home before heading abroad again.

The tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh will be followed by another 14 days of hotel quarantine upon arrival back in Australia before the national team heads overseas again ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

Earlier this week Australian Test captain Tim Paine also declared the potential for long periods in quarantine bubbles could impact this summer’s Ashes series against England.

“It’s certainly an issue, there’s no doubt about that,” Paine said on Monday.

“It’s certainly going to be one of the challenges of the modern-day player.

“I’ve seen some past players and commentators comment on it and I think it’s a little unfair. Unless you’re put in their shoes travelling away and coming back and having to do two weeks (hotel quarantine) either side, it can be quite draining.

“In our set-up in particular we’ve got guys who have done that six or seven times. That’s 14 or 15 weeks out of a year sitting in a hotel room by yourself on top of any really busy schedule.”

Australia faces a hectic schedule with the postponed IPL set to resume in the UAE during September, and there will be the T20 World Cup during October and early November before a fortnight in quarantine upon returning home.

After that Australia will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Hobart in late November as an Ashes warm-up match. Then the first Ashes Test is scheduled for Brisbane’s Gabba from December 8.

Australian squad for tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Originally published as Bubble fatigue decimates touring squad