Bryn’s back-up bowling helps Hornets put rivals in a spin

IN an Ipswich Logan Hornets team stacked with experience and class, it can be difficult for a young cricketer to make his mark.

However, Ipswich born and bred batting all-rounder Bryn Llewellyn is doing just that.

Fresh from a vital four-wicket haul, the 20-year-old is eager to learn and improve, working with head coach Aaron Moore and some of Queensland's leading country cricketers.

"I'm starting to get into my bowling now, helping the guys out with some offspin,'' Llewellyn said.

"They have helped me through at this club so if I can find another way to contribute with the ball, in the field, that's my job.''

In his third season of Queensland Premier Grade for the Hornets, the left-arm spinner achieved that goal in the latest two-day clash at Baxter Oval.

With Gold Coast 2/262 and threatening to chase down the Hornets 372 run target, Llewellyn snared 4/59.

His crucial wickets included dismissing Max Bryant for 113 and bowling out Gold Coast batsmen Xavier Barlett as the visitors reached 352 preparing for one last assault.

Gold Coast finished at 8/353.

"It got pretty tough towards the end,'' Llewellyn said.

"They batted really well. The surface was pretty flat so the opening bowlers did their job, took what they can out of the wicket.

"Sean Lutter and Adam Smith bowled unbelievably.

"My job was to use it at the end, hit the stumps and stop them hitting sixes.''

Ipswich Logan Hornets cricketer Bryn Llewellyn. Picture: David Lems

Having just turned 20, Llewellyn was encouraged by his latest bowling effort.

"I was pretty happy, just trying to do my job,'' he said.

"Bowling at the stumps, no free hits . . . just limiting runs and I was lucky enough to snag four wickets at the end.''

All the Hornets bowlers toiled hard in the hot, windy conditions.

Smith delivered a maiden in the final over with Gold Coast clinging on to avoid an outright defeat.

Former Queensland Schoolboys representative Llewellyn worked with coach Moore during his time at Ipswich Grammar School.

"It's good to have a familiar face helping me on my journey,'' he said.

"With the ball, I want to do more stuff moving from a part-timer to a genuine offspinner who can take wickets. That was more my big focus during the off-season.''

Llewellyn has also made a smooth transition to the Hornets having played club cricket with Laidley alongside reputable cricketing brothers Anthony and Dan Wilson, Harry and Jack Wood and Sean and Rowan Lutter.

"So I'm starting to get comfortable . . . comfortable with the team,'' he said.

"The same guys here have made it easy to come back.''

His four-wicket effort on Saturday was among his best with the ball in first grade.

The promising all-rounder savours the team's approach that has lifted the Hornets success rate in recent seasons.

"It's a very unselfish culture,'' he said.

"We do everything for each other, not for ourselves, so we really strive on that.''

Talented middle order Hornets batsman and left-arm spin bowler Bryn Llewellyn. Picture: Rob Williams

Llewellyn's top score batting in the middle order is 80.

"I'm pretty good at getting between 50 and 80 so I want to take the next step to get to three figures,'' he said.

Llewellyn is eager to see where cricket takes him.

"I love the challenge. I like being put under pressure,'' he said. "That's what you play the game for - those pressure moments.''

He said having teammate Jack Wood recognised with a Queensland Bulls contract provided more motivation.

"It's great for Jack. He has really worked hard and he's come a long away, especially with his wrist spin,'' Llewellyn said.

"It's good to know being from Ipswich we can make it in the top league.

"If you work hard and do the basics right, one day that could be me.''

The Hornets face Wynnum/Manly in their next two-day encounter at Wynnum starting on Saturday.

The Hornets are also preparing for the Qld Premier Grade one-day semi-final against Norths next Sunday.

Check out the other Ipswich Cricket and SEQ weekend results below.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grade: Ipswich Hornets v Gold Coast Dolphins at Baxter Oval

Hornets Innings (resuming at 7/358)

Anthony Wilson b Bartlett 69 (57)

Adam Smith b Bartlett 23 (43)

Dylan McAteer c Hope-Shackley b Neser 3 (4)

Sean Lutter not out 0 (1)

Extras (5b 5lb 3w 2nb) 15

Total (99.1 overs) 372

FoW: 366, 371, 372.

Bowling: Michael Neser 10/3/35/1; Xavier Bartlett 16.1/2/50/4.

Dolphins 1st Innings

S. Palombo lbw J. Wood 57 (92)

H. Burdon b Smith 69 (174)

Max Bryant c H. Wood b Llewellyn 113 (130)

L. Hope-Shackley b Llewellyn 33 (77)

Michael Neser c D. Wilson b Lutter 6 (13)

J. Kann c Smith b Llewellyn 41 (35)

J. Cooper run out 3 (5)

Xavier Bartlett b Llewellyn 7 (10)

Matthew Kuhnemann not out 0 (3)

L. Hickey not out 0 (7)

Extras (12b 5lb 1w 6nb) 24

Total (90 overs) 8/353

FoW: 117, 139, 263, 278, 314, 327, 352, 352.

Bowling: Adam Smith 14/3/41/1; Harry Wood 13/2/40/0; Sean Lutter 23/2/84/1; Jack Wood 24/1/73/1; Dylan McAteer 6/0/37/0; Bryn Llewellyn 10/1/59/4.

2nd Grade at Robina

Hornets 1st Innings 110

Dolphins 1st Innings (resuming at 2/136)

J. Spies c Emerson b Creevey 53 (157)

E. Benn c Andrews b Creevey 3 (8)

S. Sanderson b Waters 13 (17)

Jackson Smith not out 21 (35)

M. Grant not out 20 (24)

Extras (10nb 2lb) 12

Total (56 overs) 5 (dec) 200

FoW: 7, 13, 136, 152, 162.

Bowling: Jacob Waters 15/2/57/1; Josh Creevey 13/1/52/2; Michael Topp 9/4/13/1; Rowan Lutter 7/0/32/1; Will Trigar 7/0/27/0; Noah Emerson 5/1/17/0.

Hornets 2nd Innings

Noah Emerson c Grant b J. Smith 6 (18)

Matt Andrews c Houlahan b T. Smith 47 (154)

Lachlan Prince c Sanderson b J. Smith 21 (22)

Nick De Giusti c Aitkin b J. Smith 0 (3)

Greg Carter c Grant b J. Smith 3 (10)

Michael Topp c Houlahan b J. Smith 41 (100)

Will Trigar c Aitkin b T. Smith 8 (29)

Rowan Lutter b J. Smith 0 (1)

Jacob Waters c Houlahan b T. Smith 1 (17)

Josh Creevey run out 0 (2)

Nick Bischoff not out 0 (1)

Extras (6b 3lb 6w 1nb) 16

Total (59.2 overs) 143

FoW: 15, 41, 41, 45, 123, 135, 135, 141, 143, 143.

Bowling: P. Turner 6/0/30/0; Jackson Smith 18/7/35/6; L. Crump 7/2/10/0; S. Timms 5/1/13/0

M. Grant 11/2/25/0; E. Benn 5/2/12/0; T. Smith 7/2/9/3.

Dolphins 2nd Innings

M. Houlahan c Creevey b Topp 6 (6)

E. Benn c Topp b Waters 6 (7)

L. Crump not out 15 (10)

P. Turner run out 0 (0)

Jackson Smith not out 1 (1)

Extras (2b 2lb

Total (4 overs) 3/32

Bowling: Michael Topp 2/0/12/1; Jacob Waters 2/0/16/2.

Bulls Masters T20 Challenge at Bundaberg

Game 1: SEQ 6/146 (19.5) - Nick Verrenkamp 59 (39), Lee Watts 31 (22), Anju Perera 23* (16) defeated Wide Bay 4/144 (20) - Blayde Klass 1/19 (3), Lachlan Vellacott 2/29 (4).

Game 2: FNQ 6/143 (19) - Sam Strong 1/34 (4), Lachlan Vellacott 2/24 (4), Troy Cooper 2/25 (3) defeated SEQ 140 (19.2) - Nick Verrenkamp 73 (49), Lee Watts 15 (15), Harry Dobson 10 (9).

Game 3: North Qld 8/145 (20) - Callum Wilton 1/23 (3), Sam Strong 1/8 (1), Lachlan Vellacott 2/26 (3), Troy Cooper 1/21 (2), Nick Verrenkamp 1/12 (2) defeated SEQ 90 (16.2) -

Nick Verrenkamp 11 (19), Troy Cooper 11 (19), Lachlan Vellacott 15 (10).

2nd Grade T20s - Audrey Baxter Plate

Round 3: Laidley 4/137 (19.5) - Ross Mitchell 56, Corey Jackwitz 28, Chris Wardrop 17, Shane Lehmann 11*, Andrew McIntosh 15*; Daniel Warner 1/19(4), Callum Johnson 1/20 (2), Ifran Sagri 1/22 (2) defeated Centrals 4/134 (20) - Tom Young 29, Braydon Osborne 48, Tom Cupit 13, David Lyell 26; Corey Jackwitz 2/22 (4), Andrew McIntosh 2/13 (4).

Northsiders 0/51 (3.4) - Vaunn Way 34*(12), Caleb Doyle 12* (10) defeated Redbacks 51 (11.5) - Shane Ross 16 (21), Jonnalagadda 10 (7); Nick Drain 1/11 (3), Billy Harsant 4/1/9/4, Vaunn Way 2.5/0/14/4.

Thunder 3/76 (11.5) - Kel Janke 26, Zane Hogan 21, Ben Donnelly 15* defeated Brothers 70 (19.4) - Liam Harris 1/18 (3), Tom Hall 4/0/9/3, William Johnstone 2/12 (3), Josh Wendt 2.4/0/5/4.

Round 4: Redbacks 0/217 (20) - Shane Ross 109* (63), Luke Greisbach 91* (60) defeated

Centrals 6/165 (20) - Braydon Osborne 18, Tom Cupit 24, Tom Young 49, Kobe Rae 24, Campbell Moore 20*; Nick Berg 3/29 (4), Jason Packer 2/28 (4), Ethan Acutt 2/14 (3).

Northsiders 7/186 (20) - Vaunn Way 9 3(32), Caleb Doyle 1 1(15), Nick Drain 38(25), Dominic Salton 32* (29); Nick Conway 2/33 (4), Mick Conway 1/25 (4), Harper 4/0/24/4 defeated Brothers 6/91(20) - Fazah Khan 43 (63), Skerritt 12 (19), Darren Meier 15* (25); Dom Salton 3/3/0/2, Troy Noe 1/7 (3), Trent Day 1/25, Nick Drain 1/9 (2).