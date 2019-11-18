Menu
Severe storms that lashed parts of southeast Queensland with cricket ball-size hail have left a swathe of damage through the region.
Weather

Brutal storms' trail of devastation across southeast

18th Nov 2019 8:46 AM
RESIDENTS of southeast Queensland are mopping up after widespread fierce storms pummelled some suburbs felling trees, and large hailstones smashing car windscreens.

Around 23,000 homes between the Gold Coast and Gympie lost power at the height of the storms on Sunday afternoon, with Energex recording 225,000 lightning strikes between midday and 6.30pm.

Around 700 homes were still waiting for electricity to be restored on Monday morning.

The Sunshine Coast was hardest hit, with cricket-ball sized hail smashing the windscreens of cars travelling on the Bruce Highway.

Similar-sized hail was recorded in the Glasshouse Mountains, and on the coast at Caloundra, which also received around 35mm of rain.

Smaller hail was recorded in Brisbane's northern suburbs, and as far south as Southport on the Gold Coast and Tamborine inthe hinterland.

However the Bureau of Meteorology said most of the bushfire-affected areas missed out on any rain.

"Unfortunately it's not been a huge help to those fighting the fires," forecaster Kimba Wong said.

