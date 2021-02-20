Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.
Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.
Pets & Animals

This cute doggo is on board for a wheely good time

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
20th Feb 2021 6:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tongues and tails are wagging in the Townsville suburb of Shaw as word gets around of a skateboarding hound.

Bruno the daring dachshund may be small in stature, but he aims to become the gnarliest sausage dog around.

Skating down the street on his favourite board, fur-parents Matt Wood and Maddison Bernat said the playful pup can't help but be involved in everything.

Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"We were skateboarding out the front and then we decided to chuck him on, and he just stayed there," Maddison said.

"We're trying to teach him to hop onto it himself.

"We've got as far as him putting his paws on top of it and sitting there with me holding it but I want to teach him to get excited and jump onto it."

Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Bruno the dachshund is learning to skateboard. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

With video of the pooch posted to Facebook group Cool Dog Group and generating plenty of attention, Bruno is doing his best to stay grounded.

Originally published as Bruno is on board for a good time

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruno dogs pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Contemptuous madness’, as driver ignores police instructions

        Premium Content ‘Contemptuous madness’, as driver ignores police...

        News Police used CCTV footage to catch a repeat offender thumbing his nose at the law

        COVID restrictions bad news for music festival

        Premium Content COVID restrictions bad news for music festival

        News A music festival planned for Ipswich this month has been postponed due to health...

        Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        Premium Content Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        News The first stages of construction of a new 1000+ bed prison facility in the Lockyer...

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick...