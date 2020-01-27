Bruce Hwy hit by 30km congestion nightmare

Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied

MOTORISTS travelling south from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane face nightmare traffic conditions today with already 30km of congestion over a 50km stretch of the Bruce Hwy.

RACQ has urged patience with conditions expected to get worse over the next eight hours.

The heaviest congestion is located on the stretch between Forest Glen and Tanawha, but congestion is rapidly building south of Palmview.

If you’re heading home from the #SunshineCoast pack your patience - traffic is already building on the Bruce Highway! #QldTraffic pic.twitter.com/ehWMVQhZr5 — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) January 27, 2020

Motorists are also experiencing extensive delays south of Beerburrum.