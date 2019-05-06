Menu
Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.
Bruce Hwy at a standstill after truck rollover

Matty Holdsworth
6th May 2019 1:57 PM
THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.

Lengthy delays are expected for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast this Labour Day after the 1pm smash.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have assessed three patients with one transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

"They were all minor, superficial injuries," a QAS media spokesman said.

The crash occurred 3km north of Johnston Road exit with one of the northbound lanes blocked.

Delays are expected and motorists should proceed with caution.

