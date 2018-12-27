Bruce Hwy a 'carpark' from Brisbane to Coast

Drivers are experiencing lengthy delays due to heavy congestion on the Bruce Highway between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

IN TRUE holiday style, the Bruce Highway is a "carpark" from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast, with drivers experiencing lengthy delays in both directions.

Authorities are warning drivers to allow extra time, with heavy congestion reported at Beerburrum and Caboolture.

The southbound lanes are flowing slowly from Tanawha to Caboolture, but drivers heading home from Brisbane are experiencing the worst.

There is heavy congestion, starting at North Lakes, with traffic building up as festival goers head to the Woodford Folk Festival.

One driver reported their journey home had taken at least one hour longer than usual.

Lauren Milne wrote on Facebook that it took her an hour to travel from Morayfield to Glass House Mountains.

"No good options unfortunately," she said.

Authorities are urging drivers to proceed with caution.