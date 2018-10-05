Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
News

Highway cut as truck, minibus collide

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th Oct 2018 8:34 AM

NINE people are being assessed by paramedics following a serious crash in the Whitsunday region this morning.

Emergency services were called to Molongle Beach Rd at Guthalungra about 6:50am following reports of a truck and minibus crash.

Police have closed the Bruce Highway between Home Hill and Bowen due to the crash while they clear damage on the road.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said paramedics are treating nine injured patients, all of which are stable.

One person was reportedly in a serious condition, but has since been downgraded to stable.

The rescue helicopter is en route for transportations to the hospital.

Motorists in the area should expect delays this morning.

bruce highway crash editors picks

Top Stories

    Costco Bundamba opening date confirmed

    Costco Bundamba opening date confirmed

    Business It has been close to a year since Ipswich shoppers were promised their very own super-sized American grocery warehouse - and it's almost ready to open.

    Oh baby! How Ipswich women are growing our population

    premium_icon Oh baby! How Ipswich women are growing our population

    News How regional women hold Australia's future in their wombs

    What the weekend's rain means for Ipswich's fire threat

    premium_icon What the weekend's rain means for Ipswich's fire threat

    Environment A month's worth of rain is predicted today and tomorrow

    Three people charged, one for allegedly 'drugging' greyhound

    Three people charged, one for allegedly 'drugging' greyhound

    Crime Crime Squad detectives swooped on a Coominya property

    • 5th Oct 2018 9:50 AM

    Local Partners