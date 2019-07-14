Menu
Bruce Highway closed after serious crash

by TESS IKONOMOU
14th Jul 2019 11:21 AM
UPDATE

POLICE have closed the Bruce Highway after a serious traffic crash this morning.

For people heading south toward Mackay, the road has been closed at the intersection of Allendale Drive and the Bruce Highway.

There are significant delays at the moment and traffic is banked up.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said three cars including one towing a boat, collided near Cape Cleveland just before 11am.

The conditions of the people involved are unconfirmed.

Delays are expected and people should avoid the highway.

More to come.

