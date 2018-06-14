Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

BRRR... Freezing weather on the way for city

Emma Clarke
by
14th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

TEMPERATURES are expected to plummet in Ipswich this weekend following an unseasonably warm day on Wednesday.

Day time maximums reached as much at 27C, more than 5C above the June maximum historical average of 21.5C.

A rain band in Central Queensland caused the temperatures, which was expected to produce some cloud cover over Ipswich until today with a slight chance of a shower.

Overnight temperatures will drop down to 9C on Thursday and 8C on Friday, in line with the June minimum average of 8.2C.

Overnight minimum temperatures will cool off from the weekend, dropping down to 5C on Saturday, 4C on Sunday and on Monday just 1C.

cold weather ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Rolled' tree lopper's knife was for early morning thieves

    premium_icon 'Rolled' tree lopper's knife was for early morning thieves

    Crime JAY-DEE Richardson was spotted in the middle of the night at a public phone box.

    Huge number of panels makes city home to largest solar roof

    premium_icon Huge number of panels makes city home to largest solar roof

    Environment Saving 1.2m tonnes of carbon, it's enough to power 20,032 homes

    'Sweet!' Farmers tipping bumper strawberry crop

    'Sweet!' Farmers tipping bumper strawberry crop

    Money It'll hopefully push the prices down too

    Proven performer welcomes new racing era

    premium_icon Proven performer welcomes new racing era

    Horses Successful rider embraces historic Ipswich Cup Day

    Local Partners