BRRR... Freezing weather on the way for city

TEMPERATURES are expected to plummet in Ipswich this weekend following an unseasonably warm day on Wednesday.

Day time maximums reached as much at 27C, more than 5C above the June maximum historical average of 21.5C.

A rain band in Central Queensland caused the temperatures, which was expected to produce some cloud cover over Ipswich until today with a slight chance of a shower.

Overnight temperatures will drop down to 9C on Thursday and 8C on Friday, in line with the June minimum average of 8.2C.

Overnight minimum temperatures will cool off from the weekend, dropping down to 5C on Saturday, 4C on Sunday and on Monday just 1C.