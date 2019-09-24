Brownlow winner an extraordinary loser

The next medal Nat Fyfe wants draped around his neck is for winning an AFL premiership.

Amid the elation of his second Brownlow on Monday night, Fyfe spoke of his impatience around achieving team success.

He has never captained Fremantle in a final and their only grand final was the 2013 loss to Hawthorn.

"I'd hate to be sitting at the end of my career with two or maybe three Brownlows and no premiership," Fyfe said.

"I'd trade these in, in a heartbeat, just for the opportunity to be able to play in another grand final.

"I'm so jealous of the teams that get to compete this weekend. Let's hope that the next medal around my neck is (for) a premiership."

Only Gary Ablett - during his time with the Gold Coast Suns - has been able to perform better on Brownlow night in a team that had as little success as the 13th-ranked Dockers, a TV sports statistician revealed.

Fyfe polled three votes in four defeats (second only to Ablett's six three-vote games in losses in 2012).

Lowest ladder positions for Brownlow medallists

14 - Gary Ablett jnr 2013

13 - NAT FYFE 2019

12 - Trent Cotchin 2012

12 - Paul Kelly 1995

12 - Colin Austen 1949

12 - Denis Ryan 1936

11 - Bob Skilton 1963

11 - Allan Hopkins 1930



Fyfe was also in the rare position of winning the Brownlow without being able to thank his senior coach in person, after the Dockers sensationally sacked Ross Lyon last month.

Fyfe paid rich tribute to Lyon's influence on his career, saying a kick up the bum last December had helped propel him to another Brownlow.

"That was enough of a spark to really get going," Fyfe said. "It's a hard call. It's a big call from the club to make this (sacking Lyon), particularly not knowing who the next appointment is going to be.

"You won't be able to replace a Ross Lyon - he will be back in footy circles … I'm sure, because he's just so valuable to the game."

Fyfe pointed out Fremantle had beaten three of the four preliminary finalists. He was a popular winner and was outstanding in his acceptance speech and media conference.

Ross Lyon and Nat Fyfe. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Fyfe polled 33 votes, prevailing over two players from successful teams - Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield (27) and Brisbane's Lachie Neale (26) - and another from a battler in Carlton's Patrick Cripps (26).

Fyfe only played 20 games and the Dockers managed just nine wins for the season. It mattered little for a player who now has more career Brownlow votes than games, a feat only previously achieved by pre-war great and three-time medallist Haydn Bunton Sr.

Fyfe polled maximum votes nine times, including a stunning run of three straight best-afield performances between rounds six and eight.

He finished with almost as many votes in losses as he did wins, a stark contrast to his nod in 2015 when he didn't poll a single vote in a season Freo went 18-4 and the history of the award, which has traditionally rewarded winners.

If Nat Fyfe was split into two players, Nat Fyfe in wins and Nat Fyfe in losses, both of them would've finished in the top 18 overall.



Fyfe in wins - 17 votes

Fyfe in losses - 16 votes#Brownlow @FOXFOOTY — Max Laughton (@maxlaughton) September 23, 2019

