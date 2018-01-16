Brown snake devours tiger snake in brutal video

SPOTTING one snake is enough to cause many people a serious panic, let alone two different species fighting to the death right outside your door.

A video shared by Liz Williams of an eastern brown snake and tiger snake caught in a brutal battle outside her Nanneella home in Victoria is the stuff of nightmares.

The footage shows the two snakes rolling around on the ground together, with the brown coiled tightly around his opponent.

And as if witnessing two deadly reptiles fight in your backyard wasn't enough, once the tiger snake was dead the brown snake proceeded to eat it.

"It was amazing, I didn't even know they would fight like that, let alone eat one another," Ms Williams told The Riverine Herald.

"My niece posted some video of the event and I learnt there was a real contrast in people's reactions - from fascination to fear.

"Half the people who saw our post said they would not be visiting us again."

Snake catcher, Craig Bergman, who came to retrieve the brown snake and what was left of its meal, said that it later regurgitated its opponent after deciding it had bitten off more than it could chew - literally.

The eastern brown was reportedly 125cm long and the tiger was around 100cm.

Ms Williams said she has assumed the tiger snake would win in a fight but Mr Bergman informed her that a brown snake would always come out on top.