Brothers weapons firing up

AN irresistible first half onslaught saw Brothers blow West End off the park 52-18 on Saturday evening.

The blue and white butcher stripes broke through for their first try within eight minutes and the floodgates swung open.

Coach Jason Connors had called on his team to improve its start to the game and that is exactly what his players delivered.

Buoyed by the return of a number of their stars, the Brethren landed blow after blow in an unprecedented display of dominance.

Brothers were ruthless shutting their opponents out of the contest early with a string of impressive long-range tries to take a 42-0 lead into the intermission.

Recently discovered attacking weapon Michael Saili-Motu strolled in for a hat-trick as occasional Jets' halfback Chris Ash stamped himself as perhaps Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade's most pre-eminent playmaker.

Answering the mid-week challenge from Connors, Ash guided his team around the park sublimely and was at his creative best.

"Chris just competes and talks the whole game,” Connors said of his chief organiser.

"He was two steps ahead on every play. He was one of our best.”

Connors said the players around Ash were beginning to understand his game and it was resulting in some spectacular pieces of play.

He said the halfback could play to a structure but also had the ability to play eyes-up footy when it was required.

Connors also spoke highly of lethal finisher Saili-Motu.

"He can create something out of nothing and you need that in every side,” he said.

Disappointed West End coach Jae Woodward said a 20-minute lapse prior to half-time had cost the Bulldogs dearly.

"There was a 20-minute patch where we dropped our heads,” he said.

"It was 12-0 after 20 minutes and they hadn't gone through us.

"Their tries had been scored in the corner.

"But we dropped our heads and let them put on another 30 points in 20 minutes.”

Woodward said his players spoke candidly at half-time and were determined not to let the game continue in the same fashion.

He said it was a much better performance in the second forty, clawing back three tries and restricting Brothers to 10 points for the half.

"We were probably the better side,” he said.

"Our guys come off at the end feeling a lot better than they were at half-time.”

Connors said he was proud to see his team answer its critics after the tough loss to Swifts a week prior.

"It was good to get that respect back,” Connors said.

"That's what I asked for from the boys and they responded.

"To score 50 points in the wet, you have got to be happy about that.”

State of Play

Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade Rd 8: Brothers 52 (Michael Saili-Motu 3, Loia Setasi 2, Maka Fainga'a 2, Wesley Conlon 1 and Israel Oti 1 tries; Wesley Conlon 7, Elijah Umu 1 conversions) def West End 18 (Charlie Kapati 1, Fastupi Lisati 2 tries, Fastupi Lisati 3 conversions) at West End.