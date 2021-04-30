Brothers unite with three sets of siblings in one team

Brothers Ipswich siblings George and Dion Tavita joined forces for the first time together in last weekend’s Reserve Grade match at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

WITH three sets of brothers playing in one team, Ipswich Brothers have enhanced their reputation as a family club.

A new milestone was achieved when halfback Dion Tavita joined his older brother George in last weekend’s Rugby League Ipswich Reserve Grade match at Raceview.

It was the first time the Samoan-raised brothers had played in the same side at any level of rugby league.

They joined Kuss brothers Josh and Matt, and Howard siblings Dylan and Josh in the Brothers side that drew 22-22 with Rosewood at Raceview.

“It’s good hey,’’ George said.

“It gives us a bit of an upper, a drive to always look out for your mates and your brothers on the field.’’

George, who turns 27 this year, played hooker for Brothers in the Reserve Grade team’s 26-14 victory over Fassifern to open the new season.

However, he had never previously linked in a rugby league team with Dion, who lined up in the halves in the second match.

Dion turns 21 this year.

While pleasantly surprised to see Dion getting his chance, George welcomed his younger brother to the team.

“It was different being told what to do from him since he is the youngest,’’ George said.



“To me, it was something I will always remember. You don’t get that (playing with your brother) often.’’

Dion had previously played for Norths.

George has played rugby league and rugby union for Goodna. Prior to that, he also had a stint in rugby when living in Sydney.

Having moved north with his family in the late 1990s, George also shared in Brothers’ under-16 grand final success alongside former Brisbane Bronco Joe Ofahengaue, who is now with Wests in the NRL.

“He’s a strapping big boy now,’’ George joked about his former teammate.

It is George’s first season back in senior footy. He was previously a forward before assuming the hooker role this year.

Dion plays in the halves or at lock, favouring rugby league more apart from a run in rugby last year when COVID hit.

Brothers Ipswich siblings George (number 14) and Dion (number 22) Tavita joined forces in Reserve Grade for the first time. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Proud of his Samoan heritage, George hopes to see more cousins join the Brothers ranks in coming weeks.

Seeing more Tavita extended family members all in the same grade would cap George’s rugby league career.

The Kuss and Howard brothers mainly play in the forwards.

Adding to other family ties in the Brothers Reserve side, coach Sam Krueger and Jim Quinn are soon to be brother-in-laws.

Captain Ryan Brown is also their brother in law.

Sam is married to Ryan’s sister and Jim is engaged to Ryan’s other sister.

As for the latest draw, George said it was a tough way to finish the game.

“We just put it upon ourselves,’’ the hooker said ruing a lack of discipline in certain areas.

However, he was confident the Brothers Reserves would be challenging strongly come finals time.

“There’s a few learning curves but I reckon we could take it out this year.’’

With such strong family connections, anything is possible.