Brothers under threat

STRONG CARRY: Brilliant Brothers' fullback Wes Conlon watches on as key teammate Denman Au-You carts the ball forward against Goodna in their pre-Easter showdown.

STRONG CARRY: Brilliant Brothers' fullback Wes Conlon watches on as key teammate Denman Au-You carts the ball forward against Goodna in their pre-Easter showdown. Cordell Richardson

SWIFTS will be hoping to ambush an understrength Brothers line-up on its home turf in round 7 of the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition on Sunday at Brother Seery Park.

At the culmination of the weekend's fixtures every team will have played each other once, with the blue and white butcher stripes striving to be the only undefeated club.

However, Brothers enter the match vulnerable with seven first graders unavailable for selection, including recently unearthed attacking weapon Michael Saili and integral forwards Josh Afoa and John Maila who are away at Samoan trials.

Brothers will also be without suspended halfback Chris Ash, dangerous centres Fine Faingaa (hamstring) and Shane Picker (holidaying), and big-hitting journeyman Beau Yates (holidaying).

Lock Robert Kennedy and backrower Elijah Umu are set to return, and coach Jason Connors will call on five Reserve graders to fill the remaining vacancies.

"Some of those guys you can't replace them,” he said. "But I am confident that the guys coming in can do a job.

"Some have played A Grade before.

"Reserve Grade have been winning, so hopefully they will bring that winning feeling with them.”

On the other hand, Swifts have had a mixed opening two months.

After prevailing in the opening round against Redbank Plains they were thrashed 46-0 by Goodna before bouncing back against the Fassifern Bombers and grafting out a draw against the West End Bulldogs.

Before Easter, the Bluebirds registered a confidence-building 40-30 win against Norths.

Suspended centre Harold Mosby will be missing from action and several players are being given until game day to prove their fitness.

"We got those few wins but we haven't really been playing well,” Swifts' coach Damian O'Donohue said.

"We've been good in patches but there is a lot of room for improvement.

"We're heading in the right direction. This has been the hardest week so far to pick a side.

"We have a lot of depth and there is pressure on the guys to perform.”

O'Donohue said Swifts were fielding a new-look side this season and it was taking some time for combinations to develop but his players were knuckling down at training and he remained optimistic they could knock off the brethren.

"I reckon I've got a really strong side,” he said. "We're going to be really hard to beat once we click.

"There has been some good signs.

"We've shown a lot of character at times, which should hold us in good stead.

"At the moment we're finding some cohesion and starting to work as a unit.

"We haven't hit our straps yet but hopefully we'll keep improving and put on a good show on Sunday.”

Regardless of the outcome, it should be an entertaining contest, with Connors believing Brothers' best opportunities will be created out-wide against a hefty Bluebirds' pack, which is ready to fight fire with fire.

"It is the last game of the round, so it would be good to go through undefeated,” he said. "There is big expectations at home.

"If everyone does their job - if the forwards are going forward and the halves are organising, and the backs finish off.

"If we stay in the game for 80 minutes and limit any lapses.

"If we do that, then we are a big chance of getting the win.”

As expected O'Donohue said the Bluebirds' focus would be getting into the grind and dominating the battle upfront but they also intended to play an expansive brand of offence.

"Slow starts have been costing us,” he said.

"It has been forcing us to play catch-up footy.

"Brothers are pretty strong across the park.

"We are going to have to throw a fair bit at them in attack to break down their defence.”

Game day

RLI RD 7: Today (6pm) - Redbank Plains v Fassifern at Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve.

Tomorrow (3pm): Brothers v Swifts at Wildey St, Raceview; Norths v West End at Keith Sternberg Oval.