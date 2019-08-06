Brothers' secret winning formula moulds NRL superstars

POWERHOUSE club Brothers has produced names like Brisbane Broncos Jake Turpin and Joe Ofahengaue in recent seasons.

The blue and white butchers stripes have long been a premier force in the Rugby League Ipswich competition.

Year after year, the Raceview club appears at the top of the standings with a seemingly endless supply of talent coming off the factory line.

What separates Brothers from the rest when it comes to player development?

Broncos hooker turned halfback Turpin believes it is the Brothers Academy.

"Brothers goes out of their way to help you,” he said.

"The specialty coaching and bringing in guest speakers, it definitely does help. I'm sure it will benefit the current players, as it did me.”

Originally formed in 1999 under the banner of the Brothers Elite Squad, the initiative has benefited countless footballers, taking their games to the next level and ensuring the club's stocks are continually replenished.

Designed to prepare players for senior football or prosperous careers in the Intrust Super Cup or NRL, the program instils those showing potential with the skills and knowledge to succeed.

It educates and moulds highly disciplined elite athletes through a holistic approach encompassing skills workshops, organised trials against quality opponents, discussions with guest speakers and theory sessions covering financial planning, marketing, nutrition, sports psychology, technique and strategy.

Since inception more than 80 promising juniors have graduated from the Brothers Academy to feature in A-Grade.

A further 10 have gone onto the National Youth Competition and three have progressed to the game's highest level, including former Bronco Michael Ryan.

Reflecting on his own experience, Turpin, who grew up at Redland Bay, said he considered Brothers the best club for player development in the region and joining upon relocation to Ipswich marked a turning point in his career.

"Everything started happening when I went to Brothers,” Turpin said.

"I made my first rep team and everything flared off that. Everyone there is a good person. They want to be around the club and they want to help you.”

Turpin said Brothers was often criticised by rivals for its wealth but the club spent most of its money on facilities and creating opportunities for its players.

"They cop a bit of stick about having money but they spend it on looking after the kids,” he said.

"I've got a lot to thank them for. "They really go out of their way to help you.”

Brisbane's tenacious stand-in half said he had no doubts that the continuation of the Brothers Academy would result in more locals cracking the big-time. He said aspiring youngsters should aim to improve constantly and make the most of every chance to play representative footy and appear in front of scouts.

"You are more likely to cop an eye from an NRL club,” he said. "That's what you are trying to do at that age.”

As part of his role Brothers junior development officer and A-Grade coach Jason Connors works with the club's coaches and teams, local schools, indigenous groups, charities and the correctional system to teach rugby league and grow the game's popularity. He also oversees the operations of the Brothers Academy.

The former Easts Tigers Intrust Super Cup half said the Academy not only developed players and exposed them to professional outfits but also allowed the club to standardise its style of football across the grades.

He said players learned the same structures, plays and calls, and were on the same page from the juniors right up to A-Grade.

"It ensures everyone knows the expectations,” he said.

"Everyone understands their role and what is required of them physically and mentally.

"It makes for an easy transition to higher level football.”

Connors also communicates with the likes of Penrith Panthers development officer Matt Cameron spruiking the abilities of the club's best players and searching for Academy development opportunities.

In 2013, as well as introducing the Rising Star program catering to outstanding 15 and 16-year-olds, Connors took the Brothers Academy squad featuring Turpin to face the Penrith Panthers SG Ball side.

Brothers was convincingly beaten but the experience was invaluable for all involved.

"I like to give our players the best opportunity to go on and play at a higher level,” he said.

"The Academy is not about winning for Brothers. "It showcases the kids to a higher level. "Particularly, those who don't get picked up early or are late bloomers.”

Academy members are also active in the community, taking part in club fundraisers and supporting various charities over the years. That sense of responsibility for community can be seen throughout Brothers and has had a lasting impact on Academy graduates. Both Turpin and Ofahengaue are only too happy to give up their time and give back to the club which gave them the ideal foundation from which to launch their careers.

At the end of the season, Brothers Academy members will have more opportunity than ever to catch the attention of professional clubs as they are set to face the Sunshine Coast Falcons, Burleigh Bears and Easts Tigers in a new competition geared towards unearthing and developing talent.