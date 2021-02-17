Brothers rebuilding after major impact of COVID year off

PLAYERS retiring, moving on and yet to make decisions after a year off.

Brothers Ipswich club president Mark Hennelly concedes it's a massive "wait and see'' for his senior teams this year.

Although having the stability of experienced head coach Jason Connors back, Hennelly said last year's decision to withdraw all teams due to COVID concerns had a major impact.

"We've lost a number of our A-Graders from our 2019 (premiership-winning) side,'' Hennelly said.

Some Brothers regulars enjoyed switching to rugby and sharing in an Ipswich Rangers premiership success.

Others moved to Brisbane or hung up their boots.

"Our numbers are well down, which is a concern,'' he said.

Among the major departures is 2019 premiership-winning captain Wes Conlon, who has joined the Ipswich Jets Intrust Super Cup squad.

"He was great,'' Hennelly said, appreciating the tremendous leadership service Conlon provided.

"I expect that if he doesn't make the (Jets) squad, or make the 19, that he will be playing for us.

"I think he's a good chance of nailing down the number one position (for the Jets). Time will tell.''

CONLON'S PLANS: See how Wes going at the Jets

Brothers 2019 premiership-winning captain Wes Conlon. Picture: Rob Williams

As Brothers look to rebuild this year, Hennelly said the Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) board decision to stop player payments, voted on by clubs, was concerning.

Toowoomba clubs are paying players $500 a game, something that is no longer allowed in the Ipswich competition.

While Hennelly accepted it was getting harder for local clubs to pay players with ever-rising costs, he was disappointed no payments of any kind were allowed this season.

He said Toowoomba clubs benefited from seeing some of Ipswich's best footballers in last year's 12-week Volunteers Cup competition.

"I think it is probably a wait and see for everybody to see what sort of competition we've got,'' he said.

"I know that there's players who have left Ipswich and been offered big money to go and play in Toowoomba.

"What's happened . . . last year with Ipswich and Toowoomba, the Toowoomba clubs had the opportunity to observe some good players out of the Ipswich clubs. Consequently, they've made offers to them.''

Brothers were the only club that voted to pay players when the issue was raised.

However, Hennelly said Brothers were doing what they can to help the returning players.

That includes assisting with insurance, jerseys, training shirts, equipment and removing a previous fee.

"Our philosophy is to try and do things for our players that are more overarching,'' Hennelly said.

He said Brothers would look to organise more family functions and free after game events to build club spirit.

"And provide all of their playing equipment. Traditionally, we have not charged for that.''

Hennelly said a modest registration fee paid by A-Grade and Reserve Grade players in 2019 "won't be happening this year''.

The club president said that was attractive for footballers who would have to pay upwards of $400 in registration at other sports "and you don't get paid''.

DEVELOPMENT FOCUS: Ipswich club builds on Volunteers Cup progress

With the RLI season kicking off in April, head coach Connors is taking a group of 40 players to Tallebudgera for a valuable camp this weekend.

"They normally have a very taxing day, a bit of time with face-to-face meetings,'' Hennelly said. "Traditionally they have all put in very, very well.''

Brothers are planning on fielding side in A-Grade, Reserve Grade, Colts and C-Grade this season.

"We've got a lot of young guys,'' Hennelly said.

"A lot of our younger blokes went and played in Brisbane last season and enjoyed it.

"Most of them I believe are back.''

He hopes some former footballers may also bolster the club's playing ranks.

In his fifth year of a second stint as club president, Hennelly was also watching closely to see what volunteers and club helpers were available after having an extended break last year.

"My concern is volunteers are difficult to recruit and hold. I have a concern that may impact this year,'' he said.

However, one of Ipswich's leading sports officials hopes a year off may have helped busy people freshen up and enjoy an opportunity to do other things before returning this year.

CITY'S TOP OFFICIALS: See the distinguished list

As for the Ipswich Jets entering a team in the Rugby League Ipswich competition, Hennelly hopes the injection of new talent achieves an important goal.

"Brothers supported it. We thought it would be good for the competition,'' Hennelly said.

"The theory is that it should make the competition better, providing all the rules are adhered to.''

That includes the Jets developing additional players outside the top 30 allocated to the Intrust Super Cup competition. Those top 30 players need to return to local clubs when not needed for the Jets.

RIPPLE BENEFITS: Second Jets team to strengthen local league?

One of Hennelly's concerns is that if the new Jets side gets regularly beaten and players aren't paid, they may return to their locations outside the Ipswich area.

Similarly, if the second Jets team thrashes current RLI teams each week, it may raise other issues.

"We just have to wait and see,'' the highly regarded administrator said.