Brothers light up rugby league in Ipswich

LIGHT BEARERS: Brothers Rugby League Club have installed new LED lights on their main oval. From left, Brothers sports coordinator Josh Leisemann, Brothers juniors vice-president Dean Cash, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, club president Mark Hennelly and Matthew Fitzpatrick of Momentum Sports Consultants.

THE LIGHTS are shining bigger and brighter than ever at Brothers Rugby League Club.

Brothers Football Club president Mark Hennelly said $100,000 in funding was provided by the State Government after the Brothers juniors had successfully applied to upgrade the field lighting on the main oval to 200 lux and install a new pole with a single light on an adjacent block.

That grant was submitted with the assistance of a company called Momentum who had helped the club with grants for other projects.

The balance of around $80,000 for the $180,000 project came from the Brothers juniors, seniors and leagues club.

"The good thing about these lights is that, while they are more expensive than the conventional ones, they are going to last about 20 years at least," Mr Hennelly said.

"They also cost a lot less from an operating point of view.

"It cost the leagues club in the vicinity of $10,000 a year in replacing floodlights so this will be more efficient and cost effective.

"The lights at night are I dare say unequalled in Ipswich. They are tremendous and we look forward to them staying at that level for up to 20 years."

The new light pole will also come in more than handy.

"That will enable more training space at night time for the juniors especially," he said.

"And for night games it will be an ideal area for visiting teams to warm up as well."

Mr Hennelly said the club had in vicinity of 550 junior players, 120 seniors and 30 ladies

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said she was delighted the Palaszczuk Government could assist such a vital local club.

"Sporting clubs around the community just give so much back to our community and I am really proud to have been able to assist Brothers get $100,000 for the lights," she said.

"A couple of years ago Brothers held the Confraternity (Shield) and we need to have a facility here that is first class.

"They are LED lights and they fit in with what people's expectations are of what a sporting facility provides."