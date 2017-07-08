22°
News

Brothers light up rugby league in Ipswich

Joel Gould
| 8th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
LIGHT BEARERS: Brothers Rugby League Club have installed new LED lights on their main oval. From left, Brothers sports coordinator Josh Leisemann, Brothers juniors vice-president Dean Cash, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, club president Mark Hennelly and Matthew Fitzpatrick of Momentum Sports Consultants.
LIGHT BEARERS: Brothers Rugby League Club have installed new LED lights on their main oval. From left, Brothers sports coordinator Josh Leisemann, Brothers juniors vice-president Dean Cash, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, club president Mark Hennelly and Matthew Fitzpatrick of Momentum Sports Consultants. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE LIGHTS are shining bigger and brighter than ever at Brothers Rugby League Club.

Brothers Football Club president Mark Hennelly said $100,000 in funding was provided by the State Government after the Brothers juniors had successfully applied to upgrade the field lighting on the main oval to 200 lux and install a new pole with a single light on an adjacent block.

That grant was submitted with the assistance of a company called Momentum who had helped the club with grants for other projects.

The balance of around $80,000 for the $180,000 project came from the Brothers juniors, seniors and leagues club.

"The good thing about these lights is that, while they are more expensive than the conventional ones, they are going to last about 20 years at least," Mr Hennelly said.

"They also cost a lot less from an operating point of view.

"It cost the leagues club in the vicinity of $10,000 a year in replacing floodlights so this will be more efficient and cost effective.

"The lights at night are I dare say unequalled in Ipswich. They are tremendous and we look forward to them staying at that level for up to 20 years."

The new light pole will also come in more than handy.

"That will enable more training space at night time for the juniors especially," he said.

"And for night games it will be an ideal area for visiting teams to warm up as well."

Mr Hennelly said the club had in vicinity of 550 junior players, 120 seniors and 30 ladies

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said she was delighted the Palaszczuk Government could assist such a vital local club.

"Sporting clubs around the community just give so much back to our community and I am really proud to have been able to assist Brothers get $100,000 for the lights," she said.

"A couple of years ago Brothers held the Confraternity (Shield) and we need to have a facility here that is first class.

"They are LED lights and they fit in with what people's expectations are of what a sporting facility provides."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brothers ipswich jennifer howard state government

Complaint lodged with ASIC over council company

Complaint lodged with ASIC over council company

It concerns an internal transaction worth $34 million.

VIDEO: Changing families' lives one loaf of bread at a time

GIVING BACK: The Harvest Angels team, president Lisa Smith, Merric Wilmot and vice-president Vikki-Lee Wilmot.

Team of volunteers working tirelessly to put food on the tables

Kevin Walters: Ipswich made and proud of it

HAVING A BALL: Maroons coach Kevin Walters shares a light hearted moment with (from left) Cameron Smith, Gavin Cooper and Johnathan Thurston during Queensland camp ahead of Game Two last month.

Maroons coach explains how hard working Ipswich ethos has shaped him

Five things to do this weekend

RAIL TRAIL: Milestone event includes a new 24km bike component that will start at the Ipswich Grammar School Tennis Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Local Partners

'I was pinned in five places:' Crushed by two tonnes

#WATCH Rosewood man trapped under two tonne tractor as his helpless wife looks on

Commonwealth Games built on Ipswich's soft squishy surface

NEW VENTURE: Chip Tyre owner David Mohr will supply hundreds of tonnes of tyre crumb to make surfaces under hockey fields and running tracks.

Waste recycling upgrade integral to Gold Coast event

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe but he doesn’t want to drop the ball

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

There's plenty of live music happening this weekend.

The latest from the city's live music scene

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Flood Free - 1,783m2* Industrial Block

12 Monique Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Contract crashed - price reduced andbull; Rarely available commercial land in ... $260,000 (...

andbull; Contract crashed - price reduced andbull; Rarely available commercial land in inner suburb andbull; High profile frontage on Edwards street entry off...

Owners Committed Elsewhere!

6 Lanagan Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $565,000

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb style, this fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of exclusive Middle Ridge.

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $479,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

AFFORDABLE 55+ INDEPENDENT LIVING OR SET &amp; FORGET INVESTMENT

38/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 Offers Over...

5% RETURN on Investment After Costs!! Excellent Tenant in place & High Demand Location. The bonus added features & upgrades make this a Stand Out unit of the...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

4 Graham Street, Bundamba 4304

House 2 1 1 $289,000

• Renovated investment property or family home. • Huge elevated 1270m2 block. • Home well positioned to one side on block to subdivide (subject to ICC...

Flood Free Fully Concreted Under

8 Lower Cross Street, Goodna 4300

Commercial andbull; Highset in local industry hub elevated position andbull; 607m2 allotment in ... $299,000

andbull; Highset in local industry hub elevated position andbull; 607m2 allotment in cul-de-sac street - 3 phase power connected andbull; Previous use as a...

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!