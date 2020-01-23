Brothers League Club Fire Fundraiser

Brother’s Leagues Club in partnership with River 94.9 will be raising funds for the Red Cross Fire Appeal this Friday.

The fire relief event will feature kids’ entertainment, and live music.

Entertainer Tommy Memphis will be making an appearance at the Club on Friday for the first time in three years.

“I haven’t performed in Ipswich for a while, but I still have a group of people from Ipswich that follow me and so when they asked me to come back and perform, I said yes,” Mr Memphis said.

“You know you hear of these celebrities donating millions of dollars, you know which is great, but It’s also important we all do our bit no matter what it is.

“It’s great that during time’s like these that as Aussies we come together as brothers and sisters.”

Brothers League Club representative Kathryn Wright said businesses and talent were donating their time for the event.

“True Blue Reptiles is providing the shows at no charge and also Tommy Memphis is donating his payment to the Red Cross also. How nice!” Ms Wright said.

The event will also be feature a live radio broadcast courtesy of the team from River 94.9.

The event will be collecting donations on the day and at the weekend with one dollar donated from the sale of every Aussie Beef Pie with mash and gravy and every schooner of Iron Jack Crisp.

For more information on you can donate and get involved visit http://brothersipswich.com.au/event/red-cross-fire-appeal/.