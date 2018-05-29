Brothers junior will get Maroons chance

NEXT MAN UP: Former Brothers Ipswich junior Joe Ofahengaue came close to being named to play for the Queensland Maroons in State of Origin I at the MCG on June 6.

SO CLOSE yet so far for Brothers Ipswich junior turned Brisbane Broncos star Joe Ofahengaue, who was yesterday overlooked by selectors for State of Origin I at the MCG on June 6.

With no place in the Maroons side for stalwart Matt Scott, selectors chose instead to go with Titans young gun Jai Arrow on the bench against New South Wales next week.

The 22-year-old's impressive recent form had seen his name thrown in the ring as a possible bolter for an Origin berth. The Broncos prop is averaging nearly 108m and 30 tackles per game in 2018.

Coach Kevin Walters responded to the Brothers junior's omission in the 17-player squad yesterday, saying Ofahengaue was "not far off”.

Ofahengaue is anticipated to be named in an extended Maroons squad as cover for any injuries. Thus, his chance to turn out in Maroon in 2018 is still very much alive.

Current Brothers A-Grade coach Jason Connors was coaching director when Ofahengaue was rising through the junior ranks at the club.

Connors said it was obvious from early on the Tonga international had the ability to go on to play in the NRL, and from there potentially for Queensland as well.

"He was one of those kids who was a little step above everyone else,” Connors said.

"His athletic ability was obvious. In the six or seven years I've been here, there's only one or two players who I thought could go on to that next level and he was one of those.”

Ofahengaue has flourished in recent months at the Broncos, transitioning from a bench specialist to playing big minutes and providing key contributions in an up and down season at Red Hill.

Connors said playing for the Broncos was always his goal, even if he had to go through a Sydney team to get there.

"His body structure and frame was like a man, hence why he signed with the Roosters at an early age,” Connors said.

"He used to travel down there to play - he'd leave on the Friday, play and then come back. But he and his old man, they always wanted him to be a Bronco.”

Connors was still playing A-Grade for Brothers at the time, and he recalled the work ethic a young Ofahengaue showed which only emphasised he was a Maroon-in-waiting.

"I remember him at 16 or 17, he would do all the extras,” Connors said.

"If he didn't have a game in Sydney that weekend with the Roosters, he would come down and train with us in A-Grade. That showed a lot about him.

"He's a proud Tongan, but I'm sure he's always wanted to play for Queensland.”

The Brothers coach has no doubt Ofahengaue can break into the Maroons side, and become a consistent contributor.

"He has to take (being included in the extended squad) as a positive. It's probably more-so to get him used to that environment, to see how they train and how to handle the media,” Connors said.

"I'm sure he'll get his chance down the track.”

"We're really proud of Joe. We try to give him as much support as possible on our social media,” Connors added.

"He does a lot for us, he's come back for our Sport Stars Awards as a guest speaker.

"He's always quick to put his hand up, he's not one of those players that forgets his grassroots.”