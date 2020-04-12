Menu
Brad George. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Sport

Brothers junior focus when play returns

David Lems
12th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
WHILE the NBL 1 North series is on hold, the big hope is Ipswich’s local competition can be restored in coming months.

Experienced state league mentor Brad George had just taken over as Brothers Basketball Club president at the start of the year, keen to rebuild junior talent.

Brothers were establishing eight junior teams, including four new under-9 sides, for the Ipswich association competition.

“I’ll just focus on Brothers Basketball club and keep trying to increase awareness and participation,’’ he said. “Just building from the ground up.’’

While the wait for a possible Ipswich competition start continues, George said keeping everyone in the family occupied was a major goal during the sporting disruption.

With Brad and wife Marney having children aged six, four and one, that means plenty of games and fun activities around the kitchen table.

And even a backyard camping experience over the Easter break.

