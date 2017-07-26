Brothers Ipswich star sets her sights on World Cup

ALI Brigginshaw has turned her attention to the ultimate prize in rugby league, the World Cup, after finishing her state commitments with Queensland.

Brigginshaw was a member of the Queensland side that lost 22-6 to NSW in the Interstate Challenge on the weekend.

She was one of five Brothers Ipswich players in the team along with Amelia Kuk, Courtney Robinson, Brittany Breayley and Kody House, a tremendous effort by the club.

Brigginshaw, an Australian representative, has a lot to look forward to.

"I want to make sure I make that (World Cup) squad,” the star halfback said.

"I think there will be a couple more camps before they name it.

"I do boxing three or four times a week and that keeps me fit for league, and when I'm not doing that I have football training Tuesday and Thursday nights... then game day on the weekend.

"We have got three round games to go for Brothers and then the finals if we make them, and a PNG game for Australia.”

Brigginshaw played at the last World Cup for Australia when the side won the tournament in England for the first time ever.

"It was a great feeling to be a part of that,” she said. "This year we play at home alongside the boys, which is another huge step.”

Brigginshaw, usually in the number seven jersey, got a taste for a different position in her last game for Australia.

"I played back-row against the Kiwis in a different role and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

"They played new halves to see what combinations are going to be used in the World Cup so I moved back to the number 14 role and came on and played 65 minutes in the back-row.

"I loved it.

"I'll play anywhere, but there was not so much stress in having to guide the team around.

"It was just make metres in attack and tackle hard in defence, whereas usually I am organising everyone around the park.

"So that might be a future move.”

Brigginshaw said playing with Brothers had been a treat. "We are going good,'' she said. "We won the last couple and we just beat the top team last week, which was Burleigh.

"I am a Norths' girl but it helps that the club has been so supportive, and training twice a week under great coaches has really lifted us.”

Brigginshaw said it was a thrill to play alongside her four club teammates for Queensland.

She was a part of the champion Queensland side that won 17 series in a row against NSW, lining up in five of those victories.

Breayley, a hooker, has played with Brigginshaw at Queensland and Australian level before but this is their first season together at Brothers in the top grade women's competition.

The Brothers' girls will only enhance their understanding of each other's games the more they play alongside each other.

"It helps us get combinations together, but it is only our first season together at Brothers and for Queensland,” she said.

"I think it will only be a positive for years to come.

"It wasn't to be (in the Interstate Challenge) this year but maybe next year if we can play together for the season.”