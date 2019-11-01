Brothers Ipswich calls on fresh leadership to spark revival

Brothers are looking to rebuild after losing some key players in the off-season.

Rob Williams

CRICKET: Brothers Ipswich will search for a breakthrough triumph on Saturday when the club hosts Northern Brothers Diggers in their last Harding Madsen Shield fixture at Ivor Marsden.

Yet to record a one-day victory this season, the Raceview outfit hopes to turn its fortunes around in the local competition matches which follow this weekend's intercity series.

Although Brothers have been unable to make an impact in the combined Ipswich/Toowoomba competition, coach Brian Andrews remained a supporter of the concept given the number of local first grade teams had dropped to five.

"I enjoy it,” he said. "It offers the players a chance to play on different wickets and against different opponents.

"It is excellent. Hopefully it keeps going.”

Despite his team's lacklustre start to the season, Andrews said there had been plenty of positives.

"You would like one or two wins to get some momentum,'' he said. "It has been a bit disappointing but we have shown good signs in both batting and bowling.

"We're slowly improving.”

Andrews said his charges needed to train harder and apply themselves if they were to match the likes of competition favourite Central Districts.

"We've shown we can do it but we're just not quite there yet,” he said.

"Cricket is not all about playing the big shots.

"You can't do it every ball. They need to get their heads down.”

Brothers had the bye last weekend but tasted T20 success the Monday prior, restricting Fassifern to 109 before reeling in the total for the loss of just one wicket.

"It was encouraging,” Andrews said of the result.

Wicketkeeper Matt Andrews, 20, captained the first grade side for the first time in the T20 victory set up by Sri Lankan import Sameera Sadamal's half century.

With a cohort of experienced campaigners missing today, including Mark Sharrad, Craig Mackay, Michael Ridgewell and Jake Sarra, the Ipswich Schaeffer Shield representative will again take the reins.

Having eased off his cricketing commitments during the final years of his apprenticeship, the now qualified chef is throwing himself back into the game he has long considered his passion.

Following a run of form last year, he toured New Zealand with the Queensland Under-21 Country side, only to have every match washed out.

Queensland Country head to Adelaide in January and the gloveman will again be in the mix for selection.

In the absence of their senior leadership group, a host of youth will line up for the blue and white this weekend. The former West Moreton Anglican College student has a difficult task ahead of him but he is tipped to be up to the challenge.

"He is keen as,” proud father Andrews said. "It will be good experience for the young fella.

"There are other guys that will be there to help out.”

