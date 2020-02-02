Brothers’ import wreaks havoc

EVENLY POISED: Brothers keeper Matt Andrews sends the ball back to the bowler. The match with Centrals could go either way at the halfway point.

EVENLY POISED: Brothers keeper Matt Andrews sends the ball back to the bowler. The match with Centrals could go either way at the halfway point.

CRICKET: Sri Lankan Danussira Bandara bowled Brothers into a competitive position on the first day of their clash with Centrals.

Toiling in the heat for 27 overs, the tireless left-arm orthodox spinner claimed 6/58 as the Brethren dismissed the defending premiers for 174 in 62.4 overs on a slow outfield at Mark Marsh Oval.

It took some time for the international visitor to find his feet at Raceview but he is really starting to demonstrate his qualities in the back end of the season.

Cameron Wood bowled well in support of the tweaker. He got the ball rolling early with two quick wickets.

Jonathan Bill and the ever-reliable Mark Sharrad also chipped in with a wicket each.

With the willow, statesman Wayne Jones dug in at the top for 28 but it was Ben Swinn (74) who held the innings together. The tail wagged with Michael Abbott adding a valuable 28 not out in partnership with Alex Dell (19).

With value for shots limited at the Limestone Park venue, both captains concurred 174 was a reasonable score in the conditions.

Centrals skipper Matt Guest commended Swinn on a fine performance with the blade.

“Ben has been playing on and off for a couple of years and through a bit of misfortune he hasn’t really got going,” he said.

“But he had a bit of luck and he capitalised.”

Upon return to the field Brothers faced a challenging 11 overs prior to close.

Joel Hall and Danussira Bandara put their hands up to do a job for their captain.

The pair navigated the challenging period unscathed to sit 0/17 at stumps in need of 158 runs to secure first innings points and breath life into their chances of playing finals.

Coach Brian Andrews said his team probably should have bowled the opposition out for less but it was still a solid effort in the field.

He was also pleased with his openers ability to navigate what could have been a costly session late in the day.

“We’ve made a solid start,” he said.

“We can’t do much more than that. They got through quite comfortably. the total is definitely achievable. If we beat them, we will go ahead of them, so we just need to bat smart and take it one game at a time.”

Guest said anything over 150 was defendable and his men would simply need to back themselves to take 10 wickets next week.

‘Anything could happen,” he said.

“That is the beauty of the Ipswich competition.

“Norths made 147-odd last week and we couldn’t chase that down, so we just need to try to make them play as much as possible and build pressure.

“You don’t get value for shots so they will have to go over the top or devise another plan.

“But they’ve got a team that can do that.

“No one is taking them lightly.”

Laidley leads the premiership race on 68.56 points. They are closely followed by Northsiders on 41.19 and Centrals on 32.72.

Brothers are next (20.36) and the battling South East Redbacks round out the field (8.91). With three to play finals and extra points on offer in two-day cricket, a first innings win would see Brothers leapfrog Centrals into playoff contention just two rounds from the business end.