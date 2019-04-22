Brothers hope to cross the line as winners again

IT has taken many years but the Colthup brothers are back in the thick of the action.

Ipswich boys Joe (69), Jim (72) and John (73) are getting ready to relive their days on the track that started with drag races at Surfers Paradise in the 1960s.

The brothers decided to take on a dragster project back in the 1970s but work only restarted a couple of years ago and they are aiming for it to be right to race later this month at Willowbank Raceway.

Some of the parts for the vehicle were first sourced 40 years ago but Joe has been working on it full-time for the past 18 months since retiring and it is nearly ready to roll.

The car is a front engine dragster with a 392 Chrysler Hemi engine.

He has been assisted by his two brothers and fellow local Neil Schy, who they met at the track in the 1970s, has come on board as the driver. Neil has spent most Saturdays helping Joe for the last nine months.

They are hoping to race it at the Nostalgia Drags and Hot Rod Reunion event at Willowbank on April 28 if an appropriate licence is approved in time.

"There are not a lot of these cars with these engines around,” Joe said.

"That's why it's so nostalgic. We built it for the nostalgia and our own self satisfaction and achievement.

"We've put a lot of time into it. My brother Jim has health issues and none of us are getting any younger, that's why we said we'd have to do it now otherwise we might never have realised our dream.

"It's as much for him as the rest of us,” Joe said.

The Colthup's association with Neil Schy, 54, traces back to the 1970s when Joe started assisting his brother Peter, who has since sadly passed away, with his Falcon drag car.

"By chance I was talking to Neil and I said I was looking for a driver,” Joe said.

"His ears pricked up and it wasn't too long before he let us know he was keen to have a go. He is pretty excited.”