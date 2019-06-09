Brothers hold top spot after vital injury scares

BROTHERS delivered a committed performance to secure a rare triumph in front of a vocal crowd at Goodna this afternoon.

The Eagles tend to soar at home and wins over them at their fortress can be hard to come by but the Brethren rolled their sleeves up.

Challenged by coach Jason Connors after coming off second best in their run-in with the bad news Bears, the blue and white responded emphatically.

"I'm very happy," he said.

"It was very physical. One of those really tough and gritty wins.

"It could have gone either way to be honest."

The Brothers taskmaster said his side had vastly improved its attitude from the week prior and this was evident in the result.

He said teams travelling to Goodna did not expect to win all of the time and the competition points were a welcome bonus.

Though thrilling, the victory did not come without setbacks.

Chief playmaker and organiser halfback Chris Ash suffered a leg injury early and strike weapon Michael Saili also went down.

Significant restructuring was needed to cover the loss of Ash, with lock Robert Kennedy shifting to number 7 and super-sub Isaac Creedy playing a crucial role.

Connors could not speak any higher of Kennedy and his contribution.

He also sung the praises of his hard-running forwards, including Denman Ah You and Josh Afoa, who were enormous throughout.

Meanwhile, Norths are starting to build momentum.

After slaying an understrength Goodna 20-16 last week, the Tigers were too strong for the developing Bombers, winning 38-18.

In the other fixture, Swifts overpowered West End 52-10.

In the top of the table Reserve Grade clash, Goodna overcame competition leaders Brothers 28-6.

In the other matches, Fassifern defeated Norths 24-18, Redbank Plains knocked off Rosewood 24-6 and Swifts beat West End 94-16.

RLI A-Grade Rd 12: Norths Tigers 38 (Anava Fesolai 2, Drew Robinson, Lewis Smith, Steven West and Dylan Martin tries; Steven West 7 goals) def Fassifern Bombers 18 (Tate Arova Jnr, Boaz Ruru, Jake Hooper, Jacob Lindsay tries, Jake Hooper 1 goal); Swifts Bluebirds 52 (Ratu Naisa Vatuinaruku, Harold Mosby, Ricki Mato, Paetou Samatua 3, Cameron Picker, Mitchell Molloy, Auranqzeb Nuuoia, Tyran Chapman tries; Ratu Naisa Vatuinaruku 3, Harold Mosby 3 goals) def West End 10 (Marcus Zernike, Rory Jacobs tries; Faatupu Lisati 1 goal; Brothers 28 def Goodna 22.

