Brothers highlight why cricket is a great leveller

Ipswich Logan Hornets legspinner Jack Wood impressed making his debut for the Queensland Academy of Sport. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Logan Hornets legspinner Jack Wood impressed making his debut for the Queensland Academy of Sport. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: Getting used to life as a representative cricketer, Harry Wood conceded he had a tough day in the latest Ipswich Logan Hornets Queensland Premier Grade match.

But the classy all-rounder was not alone as the Hornets produced a rare disappointing batting performance to be dismissed for just 106 in Saturday’s two-day clash with Norths.

“It’s a great leveller,’’ Wood said of how cricketing fortunes can change quickly.

Wood had just featured in the Queensland Academy of Sport’s latest eight-wicket win over South Australia in Adelaide.

With his older brother Jack making his QAS debut, Harry said it was a valuable experience for both Laidley-bred cricketers.

As Harry had a quiet week having played for the Queensland Second XI before, Jack impressed in his first game.

The ever-dependable Jack scored 30 runs and took five wickets for the match bowling his dangerous leg spinners. That included a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

Harry hoped Jack would get future QAS opportunities, depending on the availability of Queensland Bulls players.

“It was a good week,’’ Harry said.

Ipswich Logan Hornets and QAS all-rounder Harry Wood. Picture: Rob Williams

“The win was probably looking unlikely after day one but the spinners bowled well on day four and they spun us to a win.’’

The spinners included Jack, who settled into his new representative environment.

Harry made a start batting in the middle order for the QAS before getting out for 12, the first ball after lunch.

He bowled nine overs in the first innings without a wicket. He didn’t get a bowl in the second dig.

“It was a good learning curve for me again,’’ Harry said, mixing with higher level players.

“It was definitely good playing with Jack too.’’

The brothers returned home when the game finished on Thursday, having to work on Friday before rejoining the Hornets for Saturday’s match.

Batting at number three, Harry made 11 and Jack contributed six in the middle order.

Lachlan Prince was the only Hornets batsman to look settled with 43 as Norths got on top, finishing the day at 5/175 in the game at Kedron.

Jack continued his good bowling form with 3/76.

After the Hornets had three wins from their first four matches, Harry said the latest performance highlighted the team need to assess wickets better.

“It was a tough day,’’ the former Ipswich Grammar School student said.

“The wicket was a bit different.

“It was quite bouncy and we probably didn’t adapt quick enough.

“It was one of those games. We’ve been going really well but probably just a good learning day for us.

“We’ve got to get better at adapting . . . at batting on a wicket like that.

“We were kind of just going through the motions and let it happen.’’

He said a score between 220 and 250 would have been enough to set a competitive total.

The unbeaten Hornets Second Graders face a big run chase when their match resumes at Baxter Oval on Saturday.

The Hornets had yet to score in their first over after Norths declared at 7/350.