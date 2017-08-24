Police raid uncovers gun, drugs and... snakes

Police were looking for a hydroponics set up but stumbled across Olive Pythons in a Fernvale home.

TWO brothers have been fined thousands of dollars after one of them breached animal protection laws in keeping several olive pythons in his house.

The protected reptiles were found when police searched Denver Craig Kuligowski's and Troy Terrence Kuligowski's homes at Fernvale and Lowood in January.

The Court was told police were looking for a hydroponics set up but stumbled across the snakes instead.

Denver Kuligowski didn't have a permit for the animals and told police he was looking after them for his brother.

Olive pythons are the second largest species of snake in Australia.

Police also found 19 cannabis plants and 5.4g of cannabis in the house.

Both men pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug charges and Denver Kuligowski, 36, also admitted to illegally keeping the snakes.

Denver Kuligowski pleaded guilty to six offences including keeping a protected animal and possessing and producing drugs while Troy Kuligowski, 41, pleaded guilty to five charges including possessing and producing drugs and having a weapon, namely and air rifle.

The court heard the snakes had to be registered to eliminate the black market.

Denver Kuligowski was fined $1600 with no convictions recorded and Troy Kuligowski was sentenced to 12 months good behaviour with $1000 recognisance.