Brothers get on the board

CRICKET: Brothers have delivered one of their best performances of the season to take first innings points in their two-day match against Northsiders at Keith Sternberg Oval.

At stumps on Saturday, the blue and white had Northsiders 1/15 after compiling 177 on a wicket that made scoring difficult.

Sri Lankan import Sameera Sadamal formed the backbone of the innings, with his impressive knock of 83.

He found support in the form of Cameron Wood (24) and Brandon Yeo (25).

Brothers coach Brian Andrews said making runs was extremely hard work and his team was more than happy with its total.

Brothers began in similar fashion with the ball yesterday, ripping through the Northsiders’ batting line-up to dismiss them for 97 and secure a lead of 80.

Medium pace bowler Wood was instrumental again as he collected a sensational 5/19.

Left-arm orthodox tweaker Danussira Gamaralalage also jagged 3/25.

A thrilled Andrews said it had been an excellent performance from his charges after a tough first half of the season.

“”We’re still right in the hunt,” he said.

“We just have to finish third.

“I’m very happy. We’re still well and truly alive.”

With Brothers taking to the crease for the second dig yesterday afternoon, it appeared unlikely an outright result would eventuate.

In the weekend’s other fixture, the South East Redbacks had Laidley 2/48 at the close of play on the first day after they had made 135.

On day two, Laidley amassed a 70-run lead ahead of the second innings.

South East Redbacks president Dan Chandler said he was not disappointed to have conceded first innings points given his side was understrength.

Instead, he said there were plenty of positives to emerge, including the form of James Stoodley and Dan Hamilton.