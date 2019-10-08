Menu
Laidley brothers Martin and Jeremy Green with Apollo to dog.
Brothers, dog evacuated, didn't know what was burning

Dominic Elsome
8th Oct 2019 5:52 PM
RESIDENTS have spoken of the moment police came knocking on their door to evacuate them in the face of a dangerous fire at Laidley.　

Brothers Jeremy and Martin Green has just returned home from work at 2.30pm when they noticed the smoke from the fire. 　

Their Buhses Hill Rd home was quickly blanketed by the smoke.

READ MORE: Frantic search for neighbour as woman's home destroyed

READ MORE: ROLLING COVERAGE: Home lost, emergency declared in Laidley

It wasn't long before there was a knock at the door.　

"All the police rocked up at the houses and told everyone to leave," Jeremy said.　

The pair made their way, like dozens of other residents, to the evacuation centre at Laidley cultural centre.　

Jeremy said the evacuation had been calm, but he was worried as the brothers grabbed their dog Apollo and headed for the exit.　

"I knew we had to leave because of all the smoke," he said.　

"I didn't know where it was burning from... there's so many trees, it's impossible to see."

