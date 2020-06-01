Brothers coach urges RLI to find a sixth A-Grade club

ESSENTIAL: RLI must find a club to replace the Redbank Plains Bears in the RLI A-Grade competition after they withdrew prior to this coronavirus-disrupted season.

BROTHERS coach Jason Connors believes the expected cancellation of the Rugby League Ipswich competition for 2020 presents a golden opportunity for organisers to find a sixth A-Grade club.

The RLI community was shocked earlier this year when the Redbank Plains Bears pulled out on the eve of round one, leaving officials scrambling to rewrite the draw.

Although they have been in and out over the decades, the Bears’ downfall came as a surprise to many on this occasion after they progressed to the finals last year on the back of a strong squad and the leadership of coach John Leota.

Their departure also left a gaping hole in the RLI landscape, weakening the overall competition and resigning the five other A-Grade teams to a bye each round.

As Brothers withdraw and it becomes increasingly likely the RLI will not go ahead this year, Connors thinks officials should focus on securing a viable sixth club to bolster the comp in future.

“They have a couple of months to find that sixth team,’ he said.

“You can’t have Redbank pulling out a week before the comp.

“They need to shop around and find a team.

“It might be a team from another comp. Maybe the Beaudesert Kingfishers are sick of getting thrashed in the Gold Coast comp and they want to come play in Ipswich.”

As someone who lives and breathes footy, Connors is understandably disappointed by the plight facing the region’s clubs this year but he backs the game to endure and RLI to recover.

He also supports the determination by his club’s committee to pre-empt any RLI decision and pull its teams out.

“It is the correct decision,” he said.

“It was not going to work out.

“It is not viable. The clubs can’t run at a loss.

“They rely on gate takings to fund the purchase of apparel, match payments and other costs.

“If the crowds aren’t going to come, how can they get that money back.

“Also, the players are not fit, so the spectacle is not going to be as good, which again is only another reason for people to not come down and watch.”