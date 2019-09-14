Brothers captain pays respect to rival coach

Wes Conlon scores a try against Goodna earlier this year.

Wes Conlon scores a try against Goodna earlier this year. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: As he prepares to spearhead Brothers' premiership tilt, Wes Conlon has commended the man he believes is responsible for Swifts' run of success over the past two seasons.

Damian "Ducky” O'Donohue won the Rugby League Ipswich coach of the year award after taking a star-studded line-up to the preliminary final in his first year at the helm.

At the start of this season, that squad was gutted as a raft of talent left Purga.

Forced to rebuild, O'Donohue has not skipped a beat as he assembled a playing group from players who were regular Reserve graders at other clubs and primed it for premiership glory in Swifts' 100th season.

Conlon who was integral to the Bluebirds' 2010 triumph and knows the club well, said he believed the man they call Ducky was responsible for the sensational performance.

"Full credit to Ducky,” he said.

"He is a close friend of mine.

"He is very passionate and has got a big heart. I think he is the man behind a lot of it.”

Conlon said that he knew every time his team faced the Bluebirds the opposition was ready to scrap tooth and nail because O'Donohue had prepared them accordingly.

"I know he would have got the boys up to play us,” he said.

"They have been on a roll. They are coming in hot.

"But we're not worried about anything other than our job.

"Me personally, I'm just focused on doing my job.”

Conlon said all he could ask for from his teammates was a commitment to do the small things well and give 100 per cent effort until the full-time siren sounds.

"Best of luck to them,” he said.

"It is going to be a ripper of a game.”

The long-term Ipswich Jet also wished his former club's departing mentors all the best.

Reflecting on his time at the Jets which yielded almost 80 games across five seasons, the outstanding fullback was full of praise for the coaching brothers who built a caring dynasty.

Conlon said co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker's greatest strength as coaches was the positive relationships they developed with their charges and he missed their personal touch.

"That was a really big thing for myself,” he said.

"They really brought the best out of their players.

"I miss that and I wish them both all their best in the future.”

Conlon said he would love to see the knowledgeable duo given a chance to coach an NRL club in the future.

He said NRL teams all played the same robotic and at times boring style and he urged them to hand the Walkers their opportunity.

"They would shake up the competition,” he said.

"I love what they do.”