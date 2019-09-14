Brothers by name, brothers when it comes to 'magic' teamwork

UNITED: Brothers celebrates a try during the under-20 qualifying final.

UNITED: Brothers celebrates a try during the under-20 qualifying final. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: "Everyone is for each other.”

Brothers under-20 hooker Quinn Milham believes that is his club's greatest strength as it targets another memorable grand final day.

"We're brothers, literally,” the tireless tackling machine said.

The sense of family Milham associates with Brothers does not end there.

His father, Shane "Magic” Milham, played many a season at Raceview and it was inevitable that his son too would proudly don the blue and white butchers' stripes.

As certain as the sun rising tomorrow, Milham has done exactly that with distinction since the age of six.

Every time the 20-year-old takes the field he aspires to make his old man proud and it will be no different when he leads his teammates head-on into a gargantuan Goodna pack.

A carpenter by trade, the former St Edmund's College student is no stranger to hard work.

Brothers under-20 coach Darryll Squires often marvels at the level of commitment and integrity his dummy half displays on a weekly basis.

He said he rated Milham the best defensive player in the competition hands down and a crafty eyes-up footballer.

"He is awesome,” Squires said.

"He will make 52 tackles a game without a doubt.

"He will do anything you need him to do.

"He is really smart as well and always pinches metres.”

Squires said it would only be a matter of time before Milham, with his rich heritage at the club, was sighted in the top flight.

Minor premier Brothers shocked Goodna 50-10 in the major semi-final.

Milham said contests between the competition's two premier teams had been determined by narrow margins throughout the season and it was a surprise to rack up such a lop-sided scoreline.

"It is pretty competitive,” he said.

"It has been pretty close - only 2 points or so in every game.

"They get full on.

"They have been the hardest games we've played all season.”

A pivotal member of the successful Brothers under-19 outfit last season, Milham has played in decisive matches.

He holds fond memories of savouring that triumph alongside his footballing "brothers” and is hellbent on experiencing that winning feeling again.

Though he is not captain, the number nine who aspires to feature in an A-grade final in future, is a natural born leader.

He knows what is required and is expecting the decider to be a much closer affair.

"The atmosphere is completely different,” he said.

"The crowd is completely different.

"You just get so pumped.

"It is so much more fun to play.

"They will be coming back bigger and tougher.

"But we'll be coming back even harder as well.

"I'm just keen for the final. Watch out (Goodna).”