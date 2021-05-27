Brothers brace for dangerous Jets team starting to fire

Denman Ah You made a return appearance to bolster the Brothers line-up in last week’s A-Grade encounter against Norths. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Denman Ah You made a return appearance to bolster the Brothers line-up in last week’s A-Grade encounter against Norths. Picture: Bruce Clayton

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

SWIFTS remained unbeaten, the Jets had a big win and Norths showed they are a team to be reckoned with in last weekend's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade matches.

What will Round 6 bring this weekend?

Saturday (7pm): Jets v Brothers at Rosewood

The Jets returned to form last weekend with a comprehensive win over Goodna.

Brothers suffered a loss to the ever-improving Norths outfit.

The Jets are a team that when they put it together they are a dangerous outfit. They can put on points at a great rate.

It's their forwards, led by in-form players prop Nicholas Flocas and second rower Owen McCarron that have turned the Jets fortunes around from a slow start to the season.

With Flocas and McCarron giving them the go-forward, it has allowed Jacob Teevan heaps of time to get the ball out to speedsters in Denzel Burns, Joshua Johnson and Dominic Macumboy who have shown their try scoring ability.

If the Jets put in a true 80 minute performance, it will take a good side to beat them.

Brothers were coming off a big win the previous week but didn't take that form into last week's game against the Tigers.

Noah Elisaia crosses the line to keep Brothers in the hunt against Norths in last weekend’s A-Grade clash at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

While they suffered a defeat, I'm sure coach Jason Connors saw a lot in the side to suggest they can still mix it with the top teams.

Connors has given debuts to several Brothers juniors this year and it will take time for them to adjust to the A-Grade competition.

With Wes Conlon out injured they will be relying on five-eight Josh Leisemann to take more control of the game. He led the side around the park.

But he will only be allowed to do this if his forwards like Matt Bell, Denman Ah-You and Elijah Umu can get them over the advantage line.

Tip: Jets in a close affair.

Sunday (3pm): Goodna v Swifts at Goodna

Goodna were put to the sword last week against the Jets.

Swifts continued on their winning way with a dogged win over Fassifern.

Goodna welcomed the return of premiership stars Ramon Filipine and Saunda Seumanutafa but it wasn't enough to get them close to victory over the Jets.

While they were a boost to the Eagles, Goodna are still down on experienced players and must rely on the young side to compete for 80 minutes rather the 60 they are producing at the moment.

Goodna look good in patches but need to slow the game down to their speed and control the ball better and not give it back to the opposition in bad territory.

If they can do this, they will have a chance of causing a huge upset.

Even with home ground advantage, they will need a lot of things to go their way.

Swifts are the only undefeated team in the ACS Group competition. They are sitting pretty on top of the ladder with a two-game buffer.

Swifts have done this with a combination of power and speed.

Forwards Samatua, Hille and Mosby have been very strong upfront, which has enabled the flyers in Okot and Vatuinaruku to terrorise opposing backs out wide.

Okot has been in stunning form and currently sits on top of the Magical Memorabilia Player of the Year Award standings.

The Bluebirds have great depth this year, which has enabled them to rest a few key players in the past few weeks.

Tip: Swifts will be too fast for a young Eagles outfit who will fight hard but will not have enough to go with them.

Sunday (3pm): Fassifern v Norths at Harrisville.

Fassifern were game in their loss to ladder leaders Swifts.

Norths went to Brothers ground and defeated them in good fashion.

Fassifern were always going to find it tough to defeat the Bluebirds at their home ground but they put in a tough grinding effort last weekend. They showed some good pieces of enterprising play but when they needed to settle things down, poor handling set in.

The forward pack, which isn't huge in size, went well against the big outfit with Braden Schiller standing up and taking some tough carries up the middle.

Interchange forward Bryce Ward also put in a wholehearted effort with numerous hit-ups but he needs some of his fellow forwards to follow his lead.

Backs Dale Ward and Bernard Mosby are dangerous runners of the ball but need to get some quicker, cleaner ball from his inside players to be able to weave some magic.

Norths put in probably their best performance last weekend with a stirring victory over Brothers.

The Tigers started the game fast and will need to do that again this weekend, which will go a long way to gaining the early ascendancy.

Norths have been served well this year by Ethan Page who, on his night, is one of the toughest players to pull down.

Page received some good support from fellow forwards in Cameron Haug and Shane Tolova'a.

Jack Fisher and Kyle Blackman returned last weekend, making the Tigers a much more dangerous team.

Norths also have players in form outwide with Presley and Ritchie Lowe both creating havoc when they have the ball in hand.

Magical Memorabilia Player of the Year

1. 5 points Godfrey Okot (Swifts)

2. 4 pts Ratu Vatuinaruku (Swifts)

3. 4 pts Joel Hughes (Jets)

4. 3 pts Rhys Jacks (Jets)

5. 3 pts Mahe Paseka (Fassifern)

6. 3 pts Izaak Toby (Jets)

7. 3 pts Josh McCarroll (Brothers)

8. 3 pts Ritchie Lowe (Norths)

9. 3 pts Harold Mosby (Swifts)

NRL upwards

1. The Broncos showed that when they play football they can compete with any team in the NRL. The question is can they back up last week's performance.

2. Nathan Cleary and Tom Trbojevic are in awesome form. They will battle it out for the Dally M if they keep injury free for the remainder of the year.

3. The Panthers are sitting pretty on top of the ladder which should enable several of their players to be in State of Origin discussions.

NRL downwards

1. The Raiders were tipped to gain push for a grand final berth but they will struggle to make the top eight on current form.

2. The Knights were also tipped to make the top eight but are a shadow of the team everyone thought they would be this year.

3. The NRL players that are milking penalties to get a player sin-binned. You are a lot of the problem why this crackdown is getting out of hand.

Winners

1. Phil Mickelson showed the world that age is not a barrier to winning Majors. Lefty won the US PGA Championships by two shots.

2. The Brisbane Roar had two victories in the past seven days and now have climbed the ladder to fourth position.

3. NBA viewers now get to watch the best of the best as the play-offs have started.

Losers

1. Roosters forward Victor Radley must change his tackling style or he will be spending more time on the sideline than on the field.

2. Tennis player Bernard Tomic is hopelessly out of form and won't play the French Open after losing to a player ranked 1034 in the world.

Sporting birthdays May 27

1. 1912: Sam Snead - American golfer who won seven PGA Major titles.

2. 1962: Ray Borner - Australian basketball centre who represented Australia at four Olympics.

3. 1962: Ravi Shastri - Indian cricket all-rounder who represented his country for 11 years.

4. 1965: Pat Cash - Aussie tennis player who went on to win Wimbledon in 1987.

5. 1991: Beauden Barrett - New Zealand rugby union player who played for the All Blacks on 83 occasions.

On this day

1. 2001: Tom Watson wins first of his six Major titles. He would win the British Open five times.

2. 2009: Barcelona win the UEFA Champions League beating Manchester United 2-0.